A lot of different things should be the tag line for spring training in 2021. Players were already divvied into three dressing areas to increase social distancing. Most workouts are happening in a closed complex. And with minor league camp starting in April — and with the minor league season delayed at least a month — the Nationals carried around 40 pitchers, including some of their top prospects, for the last few weeks.

AD

AD

The pitching schedule was overcrowded. These cuts came right as the club is getting its starters and relievers in game shape. Here’s how they broke down by position:

Pitchers (in alphabetical order) — Joan Adon, Bryan Bonnell, Tim Cate, Cade Cavalli, Jacob Condra-Bogan, Matt Cronin, Tyler Dyson, Tyler Eppler, Cole Henry, Gabe Klobotsis, Jefry Rodríguez, Jackson Rutledge

Catchers — Israel Pineda, Jakson Reetz, Raudy Read

Infielders — Jackson Cluff, Drew Mendoza, Jake Noll

Outfielders — Cody Wilson

Since Adon, Antuna and Noll are on the 40-man roster, they were officially assigned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. The rest were moved to the “minor league side of camp,” as the Nationals put it, even though that barely exists.

AD

Cutting Noll is significant because he could have been considered for the final bench spot to start the year. Instead, after he struggled at the plate this spring, the options look like Jordy Mercer, Hernán Pérez, Yadiel Hernández, Adrián Sanchez, Gerardo Parra or Yasmany Tomás. And that’s only if the Nationals choose a fifth bench player over a ninth reliever to help their arms ease in.

AD

Other than that, the most notable cut was one that didn’t happen. At least not yet.

The Nationals chose to keep Todd Peterson, a 23-year-old righty, for just a bit longer. Peterson was a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 2019. In a “B game” against the Houston Astros on Saturday, his fastball was clocked in the high 90s. And while his slider is a work in progress, that velocity piqued the interest of coaches and front office members who watched the short outing.

AD

Every other remaining nonroster invitee has at least a bit of major league experience. That includes veteran pitchers Javy Guerra, Paolo Espino, T.J. McFarland and Aaron Barrett (who underwent right knee surgery at the end of this week); catchers Welington Castillo, Blake Swihart and Brandon Snyder; infielders Mercer, Pérez and Sanchez; and outfielders Parra, Carlos Tocci and Tomás. In that eclectic mix, Peterson stands alone.

AD

“He threw the ball well the other day. We want to see what he looks like again out of the bullpen,” Martinez explained. “Here’s another young guy that we feel like is going to start. So we’ll have to stretch him out here sooner rather than later. But we want to get him some more innings up here.”