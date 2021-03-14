Bracket tips and analysis

Syracuse, Michigan State and UCLA got into the tournament. Louisville did not. A look at the decisions made by the selection committee.

The longtime college basketball scribe looks at what the committee got right and, perhaps more importantly, what it got wrong.

Looking for upsets? There are a few teams that received high seeds despite some red flags and could exit the tournament earlier than expected.

Picking the right upsets is the key to a successful bracket entry. Neil Greenberg has your best bets for the first round.

Latest men’s NCAA tournament news and commentary

As with most matters these days, it’s all because of the pandemic.

A number of teams were forced out of their conference tournaments because of coronavirus. What happens if something similar happens in the NCAA tournament? And how will bracket contests handle the uncertainty?

This year’s NCAA tournament will have an added wrinkle: Worries that teams might have their March Madness cut short by positive coronavirus tests.

The Bulldogs and Bears, two of this year’s favorites to win the tournament, hail from decidedly different locales.

First-round matchups

The selection committee has pieced together the bracket, and even though the entire tournament will take place in Indiana this year, the field still is broken up by regions. We’ll start with the East Region.

East Region

Saturday

No. 1 Michigan (20-4) vs. winner of No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8)

No. 8 LSU (18-9) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4)

No. 5 Colorado (22-8) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (13-12)

No. 4 Florida State (16-6) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (21-8)

No. 6 BYU (20-6) vs. winner of No. 11 Michigan State (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9)

No. 3 Texas (19-7) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4)

No. 7 Connecticut (15-7) vs. No. 10 Maryland (16-13)

No. 2 Alabama (24-6) vs. No. 15 Iona (12-5)

Michigan State and UCLA will square off in a very blue-blooded First Four matchup on Thursday night, with the winner getting a BYU team that was one of the few to give No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga some trouble this season. Connecticut finished the regular season ranked 16th in Ken Pomeroy’s statistical rankings but garnered only a No. 7 seed from the selection committee. St. Bonaventure, which won its three Atlantic 10 tournament games by an average of 14.3 points, could be a sneaky Sweet 16 pick.

South Region

Friday

No. 1 Baylor (22-2) vs. No. 16 Hartford (15-8)

No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12)

No. 5 Villanova (16-6) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (23-1)

No. 4 Purdue (18-9) vs. No. 13 North Texas (17-9)

No. 6 Texas Tech (17-10) vs. No. 11 Utah State (20-8)

No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) vs. No. 14 Colgate (14-1)

No. 7 Florida (14-9) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6)

No. 2 Ohio State (21-9) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10)

Like scoring? Then Arkansas-Colgate is the game for you. The Razorbacks ranked seventh nationally in points per game (82.4) while the Raiders ranked second (86.4). The oddsmakers have set an over-under total of 158.5 as of this writing, the highest of the first-round matchups. Villanova limps into its meeting with Winthrop, with starting point guard Collin Gillespie out for the year with a torn ACL suffered late in the regular season and starting guard Justin Moore dealing with a severely sprained ankle that kept him out of the Big East tournament. Speedy Winthrop will be a popular upset pick.

Midwest Region

Friday

No. 1 Illinois (23-6) vs. No. 16 Drexel (12-7)

No. 8 Loyola Chicago (24-4) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (17-8)

No. 5 Tennessee (18-8) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (17-12)

No. 4 Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. No. 13 Liberty (23-5)

No. 6 San Diego State (23-4) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (16-9)

No. 3 West Virginia (18-9) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (23-7)

No. 7 Clemson (16-7) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (15-11)

No. 2 Houston (24-3) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (19-7)

A second-round matchup between Illinois and Loyola Chicago would be a pretty tasty in-state battle. The Illini and Ramblers haven’t played since 2011, with Loyola last beating Illinois in 1986. The Ramblers, who finished ninth nationally in Pomeroy’s final statistical rankings and ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency, also did not get much love from the selection committee as a No. 8 seed. Oklahoma State vs. Liberty presents a battle of contrasts, with the Cowboys operating at one of the tournament’s fastest paces and the Flames one of the slowest.

West Region

Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. winner of No. 16 Norfolk State (16-7) vs. Appalachian State (17-11)

No. 8 Oklahoma (15-10) vs. No. 9 Missouri (16-9)

No. 5 Creighton (20-8) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (22-4)

No. 4 Virginia (18-6) vs. No. 13 Ohio (16-7)

No. 6 Southern Cal (22-7) vs. winner of No. 11 Wichita State (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4)

No. 3 Kansas (20-8) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (16-7)

No. 7 Oregon (20-6) vs. No. 10 VCU (19-7)

No. 2 Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (17-6)