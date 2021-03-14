“I want them to remember every step of the way and everything that they did, every negative, bad moment that happened to them,” Coach Michael Neal told the Oklahoman, “and then what happened at the very end.”

AD

The championship victory over Bixby came after video of an ugly comment from the National Federation of High School Networks in which Matt Rowan, a broadcaster who owns the OSPN streaming service, can be heard berating players and using a racist slur was shared on Twitter. “They’re kneeling? [Expletive followed by a slur],” he said. “I hope Norman get their a---- kicked. [Expletive] them. I hope they lose … They’re going to kneel like that? hell, no.”

AD

The remarks were condemned by school officials, Norman Mayor Breea Clark and former University of Oklahoma football stars Kenny Stills and Gerald McCoy. Norman High players also received broad support on social media, with some rallying around the Twitter hashtag #ThisIsWhyWeKneel.

In an apology Friday, Rowan, who said he has diabetes, blamed his outburst on a spike in his blood sugar level.

AD

“During the Norman High School girls basketball game against Midwest City, I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have been uttered,” he said.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful,” he added. “I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

AD

The Norman team went about its business Saturday, repeating as the Class 6A state champion with a 19-0 record. Along the way, the community rallied around them, with teachers, staff and others spoke of their pride in and support for the players in a video entitled “#ThisIsWhyWeKneel.” Although Fred Henderson, whose daughter plays for the Norman team, called Rowan’s comments “just a sign of the times,” he admitted his daughter had been upset by the comments, which were immediately condemned by the national and state high school associations.

AD

“She’s not taking it very well,” he told CBS affiliate KWTV. “Me and my wife just try to tell her to keep her head up, just pray and try to concentrate.”

The National Federation of State High School Associations said in a statement that it was “sickened” by the remarks, and that it had cut ties with the “third-party production crew” that was involved. Although it did not name Rowan’s company, it has been removed from the federation’s website.

AD

“The thoughts expressed in no way represent our network, and we are outraged that they found their way into the production,” it said in a statement. “We are aggressively investigating the incident and have immediately cut ties with the third-party production crew that was involved.”