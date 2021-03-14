One condition is having a body mass index more than 25, something that is true of many NBA players. Among the other conditions that now confer eligibility are asthma, hypertension and Type 1 diabetes. The Pelicans did not name players or say how many had been vaccinated, but Sindarius Thornwell, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds, went public with his decision, tweeting, “I’m getting the vaccine shot tomorrow... ya boy kind of nervous.”

Other members of the organization also were vaccinated as the team worked with Ochsner Medical Center.

“The Pelicans support the state’s vital efforts to encourage everyone to receive the covid-19 vaccine, as large-scale vaccination of our community is the best way to keep everyone safe and to end the covid-19 pandemic,” the team said in a statement.

According to ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks are waiting for a go-ahead from the league to make plans for players and staff to be vaccinated.

As vaccine rollouts began to ramp up, Silver had said that NBA players and employees would not jump the line as the league sought to play a condensed 72-game season. In Louisiana, state protocol changed. “League policy requires teams to follow their state’s vaccination guidelines and programs and we are fully supportive of players and team staff being vaccinated when they are eligible,” a spokesman told ESPN.

Before last week’s All-Star Game, Silver said he did not believe any players had been vaccinated, although he added that some coaches who were age-eligible under their states’ guidelines and team personnel (some of whom are health-care workers) had. Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs’ 72-year-old coach, received the vaccine and recorded a public service announcement about it.

Silver said that the league did not intend to require players to be vaccinated. Nor did he believe it was a necessity in order for teams to start allowing fans to attend games. He added that he sees a return to normalcy soon.