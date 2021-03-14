“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time to retire from the game of football,” Brees said in a written statement posted to social media. “Each day, I poured my heart [and] soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give you everything you had given to me and more.

AD

AD

“I am only retiring from playing football. I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”

Brees’s retirement had been widely expected since the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs in January by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the announcement comes three days before the opening of the NFL’s free agent market. It also came on the 15-year anniversary of his introduction as the Saints’ quarterback after he left the San Diego Chargers as a player considered damaged goods by some while recovering from a shoulder injury.

He and Saints Coach Sean Payton won a Super Bowl in tandem, made the Saints into perennial contenders and were cornerstones of the franchise revival that kept the team in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.