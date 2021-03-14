The diagnosis was a strained plantaris muscle in his left calf. For the Washington Nationals, it was all too normal to watch Strasburg, one of their star pitchers, exit an outing before he was supposed to. But the 32-year-old believes he dodged a serious injury.

Strasburg, no stranger to health issues, was already predicting a short recovery toward the end of a 5-0 exhibition loss to the Houston Astros. That curveball to Altuve was the 45th and final pitch of his second spring training start. It was also just his second appearance since undergoing carpal tunnel surgery in August, stoking any concerns with this setback.

“Luckily, I feel like I’m a fast healer,” Strasburg said Sunday. “So I don’t think it would be something that could be a prolonged absence.”

The veteran added that, if it were a bigger game, he would have “100 percent” pitched through it. He has done so with calf cramps in the past and came out fine. The difference, though, is that a strain causes lingering pain that requires rest and another ramp-up to facing live hitters. Martinez told reporters that Strasburg will be reevaluated Monday morning before next steps are determined.

Last summer, the defining image was Strasburg shaking his hand behind the mound in Baltimore. He couldn’t get rid of a tingling that started in early July. It was even more frustrating because he was coming off his most durable season in a half-decade: 33 starts, 209 innings and a dominant playoff run that was capped by winning World Series MVP. His 2020, by contrast, was capped after five innings and 23 batters faced.

But the surgery set his thumb and wrist back to normal. In February, when he first got off the bullpen mound, he reported no changes in his delivery or pitch grips. His spring debut came and went without a hitch. Then Strasburg spun in that curveball and, as he put it, “the calf grabbed me a little bit.”

“I kind of felt it simultaneously as I was finishing the pitch,” Strasburg said. “Then it was kind of like precautionary reasons, at this point in camp, just go in and make sure that it’s not going to alter mechanics or affect me long term.”

Taking the long view is a constant of Strasburg’s career. You may recall when he was shut down at 159⅓ innings in 2012. Since, as he worked toward the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed in December of 2019, there were many cases of slowing down now to excel later. That’s why, for the Nationals, Sunday’s strain can be digested in two ways.

On one hand, it was a scary development for a pitcher who has missed a whole lot of time in 11 seasons. And on the other, in concert with an encouraging diagnosis, this is a pitcher who knows his body and how to assess it. That doesn’t always produce the answer Strasburg, the team or its fans want to hear. But it may aid a process that will begin yet again.

“We’re all on different journeys, I guess,” Strasburg said with a smile. “Just got to keep telling myself I’m going to keep grinding, keep working hard and roll with the punches.”