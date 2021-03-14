Virginia (18-6) won the most recent national championship in 2019 and had been on an upswing heading in to last season’s tournament until surging cases during the first wave of the pandemic compelled officials to cancel the event for the first time.

AD

“You have to be fortunate and as ready as you can going after it,” Bennett said last week. “I think this year will be maybe even more unique than most years because obviously there’s a couple teams that separated themselves, but everyone else is capable, and it doesn’t mean those teams can’t get caught.”

AD

Emotions fluctuated wildly over the past two days for Virginia, which entered the ACC tournament as the top seed. First the Cavaliers celebrated a buzzer-beating win against Syracuse in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The next day a positive coronavirus test forced them to withdraw the morning of the semifinals.

The team then began deliberating over whether playing in the NCAA tournament would be possible given the safety guidelines in Indiana. The requirements for participation include no positive tests for seven days and at least five eligible players.

AD

It’s unclear which Virginia Tier 1 member tested positive, but CBS Sports reported it was a player who participated in the Syracuse game that ended with Reece Beekman’s three-pointer at the buzzer, triggering a celebration among teammates who chased the freshman across the court and hugged.

AD

Virginia weathered this season’s scheduling chaos better than most, playing the second-most ACC games of any school (17). The Cavaliers did have a virus-related pause early in the season in which they went 18 days between games.

Virginia won its first seven games to start ACC competition until losing to Virginia Tech. The other game between the schools, scheduled for Jan. 2, was postponed and never made up.

AD

Several Cavaliers have missed games while following contact tracing protocols, including Casey Morsell and Tomas Woldetensae.

Morsell, a first-team Washington Post All-Met selection at St. John’s, sat out three games, including against the Hokies. The sophomore guard came back Dec. 30 to contribute to an 80-68 win against Notre Dame. Woldentensae did not play in consecutive loss to Duke, 66-65, and N.C. State, 68-61.

AD

A handful of assistant coaches also were unavailable early in the season, including associate head coach Jason Williford, leaving Bennett with just two assistants, Johnny Carpenter, director of player personnel, and Ronnie Wideman, director of basketball operations, for several games.