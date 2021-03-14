Virginia Tech (15-6) will face No. 7 seed Florida (14-9) in the first round on Friday.

The Hokies’ recent tournament history includes advancing to the 2019 Sweet 16 at Capital One Arena, pushing top-seeded Duke to the wire in a 75-73 loss. Former coach Buzz Williams departed for Texas A&M not long after, and Virginia Tech hired Young away from Wofford.

Virginia Tech enters the NCAA tournament on the heels of an 81-73 loss to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals, unable to withstand the Tar Heels’ length and physicality.

The Hokies were playing for the first time in nearly two weeks after their final two regular season games were canceled because of virus-related issues.

“I looked at this game as kind of our restart and an opportunity to sharpen our teeth,” said Young, who will be making his first NCAA appearance at Virginia Tech and sixth overall. “I think we can use this experience and carry into the NCAA tournament, and we’ll be just fine.”

The Hokies earning a No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament defied expectations after a preseason in which they were predicted to finish 11th out of 15 teams in the tradition-rich conference.

But Virginia Tech served notice by stunning then-No. 3 Villanova during a Thanksgiving tournament, on the way to compiling a 4-1 record against ranked opponents.

A 65-51 victory over Virginia, which had won its first seven ACC games, on Jan. 30, fortified the Hokies’ NCAA tournament resume before both of their games against Florida State, which reached the ACC tournament final, were canceled.

Virginia Tech’s season included two pauses while following contact tracing protocols. The Hokies lost each of their two games afterward.

The Hokies most likely will be without a significant contributor for the start of the NCAA tournament after Young revealed sophomore guard Jalen Cone still is nursing a sore ankle. Cone is Virginia Tech’s fifth leading scorer (9.2).