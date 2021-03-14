The teams detailed below are excellent and deserving of any and all praise they’ve garnered thus far. But it only takes one bad matchup to turn even a great team’s Final Four dream into a nightmare. Since we began poking holes in top seeds in 2015, we’ve pinpointed 15 teams that looked a little weaker than their seeding suggested. Ten of those teams went on to lose before their seedings said they should. (Meaning, No. 1 seeds should reach the Final Four, No. 2s should reach the Elite Eight and No. 3s should reach the Sweet 16.) When picking against the top 12 teams in the field, a 66-percent success rate is pretty darn respectable.

AD

AD

Which teams may skid out on the road to the Final Four in 2021? Here are the most likely top seeds to lose early.

No. 1 Baylor (South)

The Bears have been one of the nation’s top teams all season and have earned their place as a No. 1 seed by losing just twice en route to Indy. Among their notable regular season results are a 13-point smackdown of fellow No. 1 seed Illinois; wins over West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech (twice); and a split in their season series with Kansas. They’re the best three-point shooting team in the nation (41.8 percent) and boast the third most efficient offense, per Ken Pomeroy’s advanced metrics. What’s not to like?

Well, the bad news for the Bears comes on the defensive boards. Baylor allows its opponents to come up with an offensive rebound on 31 percent of missed shots. That puts Baylor 280th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage.

More often than not, top teams fall because of factors that allow underdogs to narrow the talent gap. One of those factors is extra possessions, which can be created by generating turnovers, or snagging offensive rebounds to get another shot at scoring.

One of Baylor’s many strengths is stealing the ball back (12.7 percent of possessions, the seventh highest rate in the nation), which balances the scales a bit after allowing all those offensive boards, but a particularly adept rebounding team could provide the Bears with a tough test. When Kansas gave Baylor its first loss this season, the Jayhawks snared 14 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Bears 48-28.

AD

AD

The South region is just brutal, with three teams in Pomeroy’s top 15 on the Bears’ side of the bracket (Wisconsin, Villanova and Purdue). Ninth-seeded Wisconsin, a potential second-round matchup for Baylor, is one of the most under-seeded teams in the tournament based on Pomeroy’s metrics. Pomeroy ranks Wisconsin 10th overall, which would translate to a No. 3 seed.

While Wisconsin is efficient and does not turn the ball over, No. 8 North Carolina might be an even worse head-to-head matchup for the Bears. UNC is the best team in the nation at snagging offensive rebounds, perfectly suited to exploit Baylor’s biggest weakness.

No. 2 Alabama (East)

AD

The Tide won the SEC regular season and postseason crowns and owns the second most efficient defense in the nation, but Alabama also sports some concerning statistical shortcomings that could keep Nate Oats’s group from reaching the Elite Eight.

AD

Like Baylor, Alabama allows a lot of offensive rebounds (29.8 percent of misses, 245th in the nation heading into Selection Sunday), giving opponents extra shots and, potentially, points. The Tide also sees its possession stolen away more than 10 percent of the time (309th). Steals or live-ball turnovers can be devastating since they can lead to runouts and fast-break points.

Offensively, Alabama is super athletic but relies heavily on three-pointers — 40.2 percent of its points this season have come from threes, the 13th highest ratio in the nation. And while Jahvon Quinerly, John Petty Jr. and Josh Primo shoot well individually from three-point range, the Tide doesn’t shoot it all that well from deep as a team (130th in the nation at 35.1 percent). If one or more of that trio goes cold, as happened in a loss to Western Kentucky this season, it could spell trouble for Alabama’s tournament fate.

AD

If No. 7 seed Connecticut gets past Maryland in the first round, the Huskies fit the profile of a team that could upset Alabama. Like Wisconsin, the Huskies are under-seeded, profiling more like a No. 4 seed. They excel on the offensive glass (sixth in the nation at 36.8 percent), play solid defense (25th in adjusted defensive efficiency) and aren’t turnover prone themselves. And while No. 15 Iona doesn’t look particularly scary as a first-round foe for Alabama, the Gaels are coached by Hall of Famer Rick Pitino.

AD

No. 2 Houston (Midwest)

How good is the American Athletic Conference? That’s the question you should be asking if you’re going to pick Houston to play to its seed. Yes, Kelvin Sampson has experience as a big-time college coach, and yes, two seasons ago the Cougars took a 30-win team to the Sweet 16 and threw a scare into Kentucky. But it’s tough to look at this year’s team and not wonder if the Cougars may in fact be a paper tiger.

The Cougars play terrific defense, with the nation’s leading defensive effective field goal percentage. But … whom have they really had to guard? Their only win over a team ranked in Pomeroy’s top 25 is Texas Tech (No. 24). And the only other team the Cougars have even played in Pomeroy’s top 50 is Memphis, winning by three in the regular season and two in the AAC semifinals. Their offense is excellent at collecting its own misses, but not particularly adept at putting the ball through the hoop, with a middling three-point shooting percentage (35 percent, 106th in the nation) that’s largely carried by top marksman Quentin Grimes, and below average shooting from inside the arc (49.4 percent, 181st).

AD

AD

Houston’s stingy defense comes with something of an asterisk, too, as it puts opponents on the foul line a ton. Only 11 teams this season allowed opponents to shoot free throws at a higher rate. (Free throw rate is the ratio of free throws a team takes divided by field goal attempts.) Astoundingly, Houston’s opponents converted on only 65.2 percent of those foul shots. Such was the case in Houston’s win over Texas Tech, when the Red Raiders (a 71 percent foul shooting team for the season) missed 11 of 24 free throws.

A pleasant development for the Cougars? Their potential opponents on the way to the Elite Eight are mostly terrible at foul shooting. No. 10 Rutgers is the worst free throw shooting team in the entire tournament, and while seventh-seeded Clemson converts well from the foul line (76.5 percent), the Tigers are lousy at getting to the stripe, with the second lowest free throw rate in the field.