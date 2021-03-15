All times Eastern.

Most likely to be a track meet

Arkansas vs. Colgate

12:45 p.m. Friday, truTV

The second game of the main tournament bracket on Friday should be a fun one, as both the Razorbacks and Raiders like to push the pace. The over-under total reflects that: As of this writing on Monday, it had landed at 162.5, the tournament’s highest by a pretty wide margin. According to statistical guru Ken Pomeroy, Arkansas averages 73.1 possessions per game (17th nationally) while Colgate averages 72.5 (25th nationally).

Most likely to be a rock fight

Rutgers vs. Clemson

9:20 p.m. Friday, TBS

Scoring will be at a premium in a battle of two teams that rank in the top 20 in KenPom.com’s defensive efficiency rating (Scarlet Knights 18th, Tigers 20th). Rutgers scores 59.3 percent of its points off two-point field goals — the highest such percentage of any team to make the tournament — but Clemson has held opponents to just 47.4 percent shooting from two-point range. The Scarlet Knights also rank in the top 20 in percentage of opponents’ possessions that end via block or steal.

Most likely to have contrasting styles

Oklahoma State vs. Liberty

6:25 p.m. Friday, TBS

The fourth-seeded Cowboys average 72 possessions per game. The 13th-seeded Flames try to use every second of the shot clock and average only 63.1, near the bottom of the national rankings. It’s been a recipe for success, as Liberty is in the tournament for a second straight (completed) season. Two years ago, the Flames were a No. 12 seed when they knocked off Mississippi State in the first round. Is a repeat upset in order?

Most likely to have the best coaches’ interviews

Alabama vs. Iona

4 p.m. Saturday, TBS

Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats has never been shy about speaking his mind. In December, he publicly questioned Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s decision to cancel his team’s remaining nonconference games, and on Sunday he appeared to direct an f-bomb toward LSU after Alabama won the SEC tournament title. Gaels Coach Rick Pitino, meanwhile, is Rick Pitino: He said he had packed eight suits for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, enough to get him through that event and then numerous NCAA tournament victories. No. 15 seed Iona probably will struggle to replicate what Pitino accomplished at four other programs, but it’ll be fun to see them try against the second-seeded Tide.

Most likely to put on dunking exhibition

Jared Butler and Matthew Mayer, Baylor (opens vs. Hartford)

3:30 p.m. Friday, TruTV

Butler and Mayer have had an ongoing dunk contest this season, competing to see who can throw it down the most. The floppy-haired Mayer doesn’t start for the top-seeded Bears, but he claims to have the upper hand. “Jared’s got a little more bounce and he thinks he’s going to have more dunks than me, which is ridiculous,” he said last week. “He’s talked some trash, so we have a little thing going. But I’m clearly winning it, and I don’t think he will catch up.”

Most likely to have its luck turn

Texas Tech (opens vs. Utah State)

1:45 p.m. Friday, TNT

The 2019 national runners-up are the least lucky team in the entire field, as measured by KenPom’s luck metric, which compares a team’s actual record to the record its underlying stats say it should have. The sixth-seeded Red Raiders have 10 losses this season. Three of them were by one point and another two came in overtime. For comparison’s sake, the luckiest team in the field — and the national leader in luck, per Pomeroy — is 15th-seeded Cleveland State, which will try to upset No. 2 Houston on Friday night (7:15 p.m., truTV).

Most likely to win a Nobel Prize

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (opens vs. Ohio State)

3 p.m. Friday, CBS

All Abmas did this season was lead the nation in KenPom’s offensive efficiency rating and lead the Summit League in scoring (24.2 points per game), three-point percentage (43.3), three-pointers made (3.6 per game), free throw percentage (89.9 percent) and minutes per game (36.5). Oh, and the sophomore guard also ranked third in the conference in steals and fourth in assists, all while majoring in biomedical chemistry. Abmas (pronounced ACE-muss) and the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles will try to topple second-seeded Ohio State on Friday at 3 p.m.

Most likely to be confused with Thor

Asbjorn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon (opens vs. Iowa)

6:25 p.m. Saturday, TBS

