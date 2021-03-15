And while the changes might be most noticeable for coaches and players, some of the new wrinkles could impact your bracket selections. How? For starters, geographical considerations didn’t have to impact any team’s seeding, as they normally would during the selection process. Second, holding all the games in and around Indianapolis could be a boost for nearby schools.

Research by Daniel C. Clay, Aniseh S. Bro, and Nathan J. Clay in 2014 showed that traveling more than 150 miles from home reduced a team’s odds of winning by a third compared to teams that play in their home regions. This year, teams from the Midwest lucked into an entire tournament close to home. That includes heavyweights such as No. 1 seeds Michigan and Illinois, No. 2 seeds Iowa and Ohio State and No. 4 seed Purdue, all of which competed in the Big Ten tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium just last week.

(First-round NCAA tournament games will be hosted in that same venue, along with Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis; Mackey Arena in West Lafayette; and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.)

And so teams like Ohio State (Mackey), Wisconsin (Mackey), Maryland (Mackey) and Georgetown (Hinkle) will play first-round games in conference venues they visit regularly, including this season.

Venue aside, you don’t need to be a top seed to benefit from a lack of travel. In 2019, No. 12 seed Oregon and No. 13 seed UC Irvine both found themselves playing opening round games on the West Coast, in San Jose. They knocked off teams that had significantly longer trips: No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 4 seed Kansas State, respectively. In 2017′s second round, No. 7 seed South Carolina upset No. 2 seed Duke — in Greenville, S.C. That same year, No. 4 seed Florida clobbered No. 5 seed Virginia in the second round — in a game played in Orlando. Without a variety of sites, such quirks won’t be possible this year.

On the other hand, some top teams that are used to playing close to home will face abnormally long opening weekend trips. Undefeated Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in the West region, has rarely faced first-round trips like this one in recent years. Since 2013, the Bulldogs have played in 14 opening weekend NCAA tournament games. All have been in either the Mountain or Pacific time zones, perhaps aiding the school’s 12-2 record in those games. That’s one more win than we’d have expected based on their Pomeroy rankings in those years.

Kansas has benefited, too. Since 2012, the Jayhawks have played 16 opening weekend NCAA tournament games. A dozen of them have been in either Kansas or a bordering state: four in Nebraska, four in Missouri, two in Kansas and two in Oklahoma. They’re 10-2 in those games despite being expected to go 8-4 based on their Pomeroy rankings.

There have been plenty of similar situations, making it hard to consider every NCAA tournament game a neutral-site affair. In 2015, for example, No. 1 seed Kentucky played its first two games in Louisville (and won both); No. 1 seed Duke played its first two games in Charlotte (and won both); and No. 2 seed Gonzaga played its first two games in Seattle (and won both).

Having a local tie with the venue can be beneficial, even with limited attendance. Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading with William Hill, said it could be worth up to a point in the betting line.

“Kansas in Kansas City and Duke in Charlotte was worth a point and a half or so in the past,” Bogdanovich said in a phone interview. “As for Purdue … playing near home court, if you are on a court you are familiar with it has to be worth something, maybe half a point or so if they got lucky enough to play on a court they are familiar with. One point tops.”

There is one more factor to consider. There are 37 at-large selections this year, one more than normal, and 31 automatic qualifiers, one fewer than normal. In normal years, the selection committee often rewarded strong teams by slotting them in geographically convenient regions, which could result in the strongest No. 2 seed in the same bracket as the top No. 1 seed. This year, however, teams were to be placed in the bracket based purely on rankings, without the usual considerations for geography. In a perfect world, this would mean a more accurately seeded event.

“As the committee discussed this topic, it became clear that the S-curve bracketing option makes the most sense, given the unique circumstances with which this tournament will be played,” Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA, said in a statement. “In a normal year, bracketing is done with consideration given to keeping as many teams as close to their campus as possible, reducing team travel and providing as many fans as possible an opportunity to watch their favorite teams participate in The Big Dance. But this year only, with the entire tournament being played in Indiana, the committee believes this different approach is optimal.”