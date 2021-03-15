The number of pitches exceeded by one the most recorded in a regular season at-bat since MLB began tracking that statistic in 1988. In a game in April 2018, the San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Belt saw 21 pitches from Los Angeles Angels starter Jaime Barria before he hit a harmless flyball to right field.

At one point, Belt fouled off 11 straight pitches, and on Sunday Guillorme worked a stretch of eight straight. Perhaps most impressively, Guillorme began the at-bat by falling into an 0-2 hole. Then the battle, which included seven pitches that hit triple digits on the radar, truly commenced.

“It was probably the last thing I thought was going to happen, to be honest, because it’s never happened before,” said the 24-year-old Hicks, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2019 and then opted out of the 2020 season. “I don’t even think I’ve had a 13-pitch at-bat in my career.”

For his part, the 26-year-old Guillorme began to receive boisterous cheering from his dugout as the showdown — and Hicks’s pitch count — mounted.

“Never seen anything like it,” Mets Manager Luis Rojas said after his team’s 7-5 win in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Guillorme. “I’m just happy that I ended up with the walk because if I would’ve gotten out, that would’ve been not fun for me — all that work for nothing.”

The native of Venezuela, who first reached the major leagues in 2018, added that hearing all the encouragement from his dugout “made it a little more fun, it made it a little bit easier just to stay in there and keep battling.”

The last time Guillorme created such a viral moment in a spring training game, he was the one in the dugout. In that 2017 episode, Adeiny Hechavarría of the Miami Marlins was at the plate when he lost control of his bat on a swing and accidentally sent it flying toward where Guillorme and his Mets teammates were watching the action. Rather than ducking as the wooden missile headed his way, Guillorme stood his ground and calmly snagged it out of midair.

“I was like, ‘What in the world?’” the Mets’ Brandon Nimmo, who scurried further into the dugout for safety, said at the time. “I was waiting for it to hit near me, or by me. And I turned around and Guillorme just has it in his hand. I was like, ‘Did you catch it?’ Then I ran right in here to watch the replay. It was nice! He didn’t even flinch.”

On Thursday, even opposing players were moved to hail Guillorme’s feat. “Never seen an AB like that,” tweeted Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty.

In his own tweet on the matter, Hicks took some credit for being able to “fill up the zone” with his pitches. “Great first day back,” added the native of Texas, no relation to another Jordan Hicks who plays for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

St. Louis’s Hicks expressed gratitude to “everyone involved with helping me get back on the diamond” and said he was “excited” for what 2021 has in store.

In opting out of last year’s 60-game season, Hicks cited a diagnosis while in high school of Type 1 diabetes that gave him a concerning underlying condition amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also wasn’t clear when he might have been able to retake the mound following the surgery on his throwing arm the year before.

A third-round pick out of high school in 2015, Hicks’s hard-throwing ways propelled him from advanced-Class A ball straight to the Cardinals’ big league club in 2018. He threw a pitch that season that clocked in at 105.1 mph, tying a record set by Aroldis Chapman for fastest pitch in MLB’s Statcast era.

In 2019, Hicks threw the 21 fastest pitches in the majors and 44 of the top 50, per Statcast. All that occurred before June 22 of that year, when he left a game with two outs in the ninth because of tightness in his triceps. Two days later, Hicks was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament following an MRI exam, and two days after that, he had a procedure in which a tendon from his left hamstring was used to repair his right elbow.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said in July of last year that Hicks had suffered a setback in his recovery that would have kept him from being available to pitch until September, even if he hadn’t opted out.