Maryland (24-2) earned a No. 2 seed and will play No. 15 seed Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), the Northeast Conference champion, at 4 p.m. on Monday in the Hemisfair Region.

AD

Auriemma, 66, is expected to miss at least Connecticut’s first two games. The Huskies (24-1) play No. 16 seed High Point (22-6) on Sunday. Their second-round game is expected to be March 23. The university said no other team member was affected as contact tracing showed no close contacts. Associate head coach Chris Dailey is the likely replacement, though the program did not make an official announcement.

“Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process,” director of sports medicine and head team physician Deena Casiero said in a statement. “The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today.”

AD

Maryland, the Big Ten regular season and tournament champs, held out a slim hope to grab a No. 1 seed. but that didn’t happen. The Terps, despite a 13-game winning streak and the highest scoring offense in the nation, haven’t received a ton of attention nationwide as they head to Texas ranked No. 7, their highest mark of the season. Maryland won its three Big Ten tournament games by an average of 21 points and hasn’t had a single-digit decision since a one-point loss to No. 22 Ohio State on Jan. 25.

AD

“You can sleep on us all day,” Maryland forward Mimi Collins said. “Numbers don’t lie. Stats don’t lie. And when you watch our team, film doesn’t like. We’re just going to continue to be humble and hungry and as for how the future goes or anybody watching the tournament, don’t sleep on Maryland.”

The Terrapins believe they have some unfinished business to attend to after the NCAA tournament was canceled last season. The team had won 17 straight games en route to a share of the Big Ten regular season championship and the tournament final. There’s a feeling that a special opportunity was taken away.

AD

“There’s no other team I’d rather go through this journey with, especially during a pandemic and how different and unusual it’s been,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “It’s been like no other season. Just to watch this team through all the adversity. Flows being disrupted. Injuries and just continuing to keep growing every single day. We’re playing our best basketball. You see us peaking at the right time.”

AD

The matchup against Mountaineers brings a local feel to Texas as the two universities are separated by less than 70 miles. The programs were supposed to meet Dec. 8. a matchup that was canceled. Frese, who was named national coach of the year by ESPN, didn’t recall the scouting report off the top of her head, but her staff had already done their homework and coaches on both sides are familiar with each other. Freshman Angel Reese said she knows several players on the Mountaineers.

This is the 11th straight season the Terps have earned a bid and Frese has taken the team to eight Sweet Sixteens, six Elite Eights, three Final Fours and the 2006 NCAA Championship. Maryland has never lost an first-round game with Frese at the helm.

AD

The regions were named for San Antonio landmarks — Alamo, Hemisfair, River Walk and Mercado. The women’s Final Four will begin April 2 and the championship game will be April 4.

AD

South Carolina (22-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair and would meet Maryland in the regional final if both advance. The Terps would meet the winner of No. 7 Alabama (16-9) vs. No. 10 North Carolina (13-10) in the second round should they beat Mount St. Mary’s.