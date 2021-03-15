Maryland (24-2) landed a No. 2 seed and will play No. 15 seed Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), the Northeast Conference champion, at 4 p.m. Monday in the Hemisfair Region.

Auriemma, 66, is expected to miss at least Connecticut’s first two games. The Huskies (24-1) play No. 16 seed High Point (22-6) on Sunday. Their second-round game is slated to be March 23. The university said no other team member was affected as contact tracing showed no close contacts. Associate head coach Chris Dailey is the likely replacement, though the program did not make an official announcement.

“Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process,” director of sports medicine and head team physician Deena Casiero said in a statement. “The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today.”

Maryland, the Big Ten regular season and tournament champion, held out slim hope of grabbing a No. 1 seed, but that didn’t happen. The Terps, despite a 13-game winning streak and the highest scoring offense in the country, haven’t received a ton of attention nationwide as they head to Texas ranked No. 7, their highest mark of the season. Maryland won its three Big Ten tournament games by an average of 21 points and hasn’t had a single-digit decision since a one-point loss to No. 22 Ohio State on Jan. 25.

“You can sleep on us all day,” Maryland forward Mimi Collins said. “Numbers don’t lie. Stats don’t lie. And when you watch our team, film doesn’t lie. We’re just going to continue to be humble and hungry, and as for how the future goes or anybody watching the tournament, don’t sleep on Maryland.”

The Terrapins believe they have some unfinished business after the NCAA tournament was canceled last season. They had won 17 straight games en route to a share of the Big Ten regular season championship and the tournament title. There’s a feeling that a special opportunity was lost.

“There’s no other team I’d rather go through this journey with, especially during a pandemic and how different and unusual it’s been,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “It’s been like no other season. Just to watch this team through all the adversity, flows being disrupted, injuries and just continuing to keep growing every single day. We’re playing our best basketball. You see us peaking at the right time.”

The matchup against the Mountaineers brings a local feel to Texas; the universities are separated by less than 70 miles. The schools were supposed to meet Dec. 8 in a matchup that was canceled because of virus cases within the Mountaineers’ program. Frese, who was named national coach of the year by ESPN, didn’t recall the scouting report off the top of her head, but her staff had already done its homework and coaches on both sides are familiar with each other. Freshman Angel Reese said she knows several players on the Mountaineers.

This is the 11th straight season the Terps have earned a bid, including for last year’s canceled tournament, and Frese has taken the team to eight Sweet 16s, six Elite Eights, three Final Fours and the 2006 NCAA championship. Maryland has not lost a first-round game with Frese at the helm.

The tournament regions were named for San Antonio landmarks — Alamo, Hemisfair, River Walk and Mercado. The Final Four will begin April 2, and the championship game is slated for April 4.

South Carolina (22-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair and would meet Maryland in the regional final if both advance. The Terps would meet the winner of No. 7 Alabama (16-9) vs. No. 10 North Carolina (13-10) in the second round should they beat Mount St. Mary’s.