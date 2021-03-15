There already have been a handful of trade agreements, including one sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and another sending quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Watson has requested that the Houston Texans trade him, but Texans officials have said they don’t intend to comply. While Wilson has had issues with the Seattle Seahawks, a trade involving him seems less likely.
Free agency launches with many teams facing a salary cap crunch, with the cap set at $182.5 million per team; that’s down from $198.2 million per team last season following a coronavirus-affected 2020 season.
Ten teams used the franchise player tag to keep key players off the free agent market. The group of remaining free agents includes quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett and Mitchell Trubisky; wide receivers Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.Y. Hilton and Antonio Brown; tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith; running backs Chris Carson and Leonard Fournette; left tackle Trent Williams; guard Joe Thuney; and pass rushers Shaq Barrett, Yannick Ngakoue, Matthew Judon, Jadeveon Clowney and Trey Hendrickson.
Patriots jump into free agency with deals for Jonnu Smith, Davon Godchaux
The New England Patriots are active as NFL free agency gets underway, agreeing to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
The signings cannot become official until Wednesday’s opening of the NFL free agent market. The tentative agreements were confirmed by people familiar with the deliberations.
Smith and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry were considered the top two tight ends available. Smith had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns for the Titans last season. In four seasons with Tennessee, he had 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Patriots’ passing game suffered last season. Much of the blame was placed on quarterback Cam Newton, but a lack of pass-catching talent also was a factor. The Patriots previously agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign Newton without necessarily guaranteeing him the starting job at quarterback. Now they’ve added a reliable pass-receiving target at tight end for their quarterback, whether it’s Newton or someone else.
Godchaux spent his first four NFL Seasons with the Miami Dolphins and started 42 of his 52 games.
Bucs keep Shaq Barrett with four-year deal worth up to $72 million
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are retaining linebacker Shaq Barrett, another key step toward keeping their Super Bowl-winning team mostly intact.
Barrett agreed to a four-year contract worth as much as $72 million to re-sign with the Buccaneers. The deal contains $36 million in guaranteed money. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the agreement.
Barrett was one of the top players available in free agency. Some observers regarded him as the very best player on the market. The agreement came just as Monday’s negotiating window opened for free agents to negotiate with all NFL teams.
He had eight sacks last season and has 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
The Buccaneers previously re-signed linebacker Lavonte David and used their franchise-player tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. They signed quarterback Tom Brady to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season that provided savings against the 2021 salary cap.
Cardinals keep Markus Golden with two-year deal
Linebacker Markus Golden agreed to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal.
The Cardinals announced the re-signing without revealing financial terms.
Arizona traded for Golden last season after he had left the Cardinals for the New York Giants in free agency following the 2018 season. He made eight starts for the Cardinals last season following the trade. Golden has 33.5 sacks in six NFL seasons, including 4.5 last season. He had a career-best 12.5 sacks in the 2016 season as a second-year pro for Arizona.
Ravens bolster offensive line by agreeing to deal with Kevin Zeitler
The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’d agreed to a three-year deal with guard Kevin Zeitler.
The contract agreement is pending Zeitler passing a physical, the Ravens said.
Zeitler had been released by the New York Giants and did not have to wait until Monday’s 12 p.m. opening of the free agent negotiating period to talk about deals with other teams. The signing can be official before Wednesday’s opening of the NFL free agent market.
Zeitler started all 16 games for the Giants last season. He previously has had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.