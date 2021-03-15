The New England Patriots are active as NFL free agency gets underway, agreeing to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The signings cannot become official until Wednesday’s opening of the NFL free agent market. The tentative agreements were confirmed by people familiar with the deliberations.

Smith and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry were considered the top two tight ends available. Smith had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns for the Titans last season. In four seasons with Tennessee, he had 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Patriots’ passing game suffered last season. Much of the blame was placed on quarterback Cam Newton, but a lack of pass-catching talent also was a factor. The Patriots previously agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign Newton without necessarily guaranteeing him the starting job at quarterback. Now they’ve added a reliable pass-receiving target at tight end for their quarterback, whether it’s Newton or someone else.