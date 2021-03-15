Performance away from home couldn’t have meant too much, considering Syracuse (3-8 outside the Carrier Dome) and Michigan State (3-9 outside of East Lansing) got the call. Then again, home games weren’t exactly normal home games this season.

Much like in the NET’s debut season of 2019, a relatively low raw ranking wasn’t keeping a team out. Michigan State (70th) and Wichita State (72nd) are getting ready for play-in games, while Saint Louis (43rd) is in the NIT.

A perusal of Kentucky athletic director and committee chairman Mitch Barnhart’s conversation with reporters Sunday night illustrates how there wasn’t One Big Thing preceding the setup of One Shining Moment.

There were mentions of wins against the field — the classic “Whom did you beat?” argument. (For the record, Syracuse had four and Louisville had two). There were mentions of strength of record, a ranking that appears in a list with other advanced metrics (such as KenPom and Sagarin) on the NCAA’s team sheets.

Without One Big Thing, a bunch of little things could tip the scales. Utah State swept Mountain West regular season champion San Diego State in the regular season and took two of three from fellow borderline team Colorado State. That mattered.

While Syracuse’s résumé wasn’t overwhelming, subjectively it was hard to argue the Orange wasn’t playing well in the final weeks of the season after it beat North Carolina and Clemson and nearly toppled Virginia in the ACC tournament. That might have mattered.

Wichita State was the American Athletic’s regular season champion (often a favored committee trope) and had a win over Houston. Plus, it was always a good bet that a team that dealt with a severe pandemic pause would receive clemency. For much of the season, Saint Louis looked like that team, but the Shockers ended up needing the wiggle room after a conference tournament loss to Cincinnati.

As for Drake, it won a lot — 25 games, in fact — and was nearly impossible for the committee to compare to the rest of the field, given the limited nonconference opportunities. Much like Belmont’s inclusion two years ago, the unintentional upshot of handing the Bulldogs the last at-large berth is that it staves off a torrent of criticism for ignoring quality mid-majors.

There were not many against-the-grain seeding decisions, though Oklahoma State (a No. 4 seed despite 10 Quadrant 1 victories) and Missouri (a No. 9 seed despite seven Quadrant 1 victories) are justified in feeling at least a little slighted.

One clever thing stood out upon a closer look at the bracket. Kansas and Virginia withdrew from conference tournaments after a positive virus test, and both were plugged into a Saturday-Monday region — giving them an extra day to get to Indianapolis than a Friday-Sunday region would permit.

That was fair for the Jayhawks and the Cavaliers, and fair to the competitive integrity of the tournament. And come to think of it, maybe that’s the overarching theme of this committee’s work: fairness.

The top four seeds were just as expected. There were no surprises among the No. 2 seeds. There aren’t a bunch of bewildering seeding problems. It’s hard to argue anyone truly got shafted out of a bid.