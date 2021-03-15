He was expected back in 8-12 weeks and, about 10 days ago, General Manager Dave Kasper said Birnbaum would return near the end of training camp. However, the team’s medical staff determined an additional operation was necessary to decompress nerves and remove part of the talus bone with chronic inflammation.

Birnbaum underwent surgery Friday in Green Bay, Wis.

The timetable for recovery is 12-15 weeks (late June or early July). United will open the season April 17 at Audi Field against New York City FC.

Until the 2020 abbreviated season, Birnbaum averaged 27 starts each year since being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. He played every minute in 2018 and all but 28 minutes the following season.

Before the Birnbaum setback, new coach Hernán Losada was expected to choose from his four experienced center backs to fill three slots on the back line.

Now, Frédéric Brillant, Donovan Pines and Brendan Hines-Ike seem certain to start together in a system that is also likely to include two wing backs. Former coach Ben Olsen typically played with two center backs and two fullbacks.

The other center back on the depth chart is Michael DeShields, a first-round draft pick from Wake Forest.

Birnbaum isn’t the only regular recovering from surgery. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid (hernia) is expected to begin full workouts in a few weeks and midfielder Felipe Martins (ACL surgery) is aiming to return in May.