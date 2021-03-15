U-Conn. (24-1) won the Big East tournament Mar. 8, bolstering its status as one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament. Because guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health call for Auriemma to isolate for 10 days, he could rejoin the Huskies on March 24, the second day of the second round. The tournament’s first round is set for March 21 and 22.

“I’m feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days,” Auriemma said in a statement. “Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence. This revelation is a reminder that, while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we are not on the other side of this pandemic yet.”

“After we received notification of the positive test result yesterday, we initiated contact tracing protocols, which included interviewing individual members of the basketball program and in-depth video analysis of practice,” said Deena Casiero, the school’s director of sports medicine and head team physician. “Only household close contacts were identified. Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process. The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today.”

The first round of the tournament, involving 64 teams, is set to be staged at five sites, three of which are in San Antonio, with the other two in nearby Austin and San Marcos, Tex. Subsequent rounds will be held in San Antonio, all at the Alamodome starting in the Sweet 16. The Huskies are scheduled to leave their campus for San Antonio on Tuesday morning, the school said.

U-Conn. did not immediately announce who would be the Huskies’ interim coach. Associate head coach Chris Dailey has served in that capacity in recent seasons when Auriemma was ill.

In his 36th season with the Huskies, Auriemma has turned U-Conn. into the preeminent women’s program of its time. An eight-time Naismith National Coach of the Year award winner, he has led his teams to 11 national championships, 20 appearances in the Final Four and six perfect seasons.

As with other teams across the sport, the Huskies’ season was impacted by the pandemic. They had two games postponed and three games canceled, including a highly anticipated matchup with Baylor scheduled for January. That matchup was called off after Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for the coronavirus, causing her to miss one game, with two others postponed.

Asked at the time if she thought episodes such as hers might derail the women’s basketball season, Mulkey replied: “The season will continue on. It’s called the almighty dollar. The NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men’s tournament. The almighty dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else. One conference does this, one conference does that. The CDC says this. Everybody is confused. I’m confused. I’m uncomfortable coaching.”

In response to the comments by Mulkey, Auriemma said in January: “The almighty dollar has a lot to do with what we are doing. And without the men’s NCAA tournament, there’s a lot of things that happen in the NCAA that don’t happen. There’s a lot of championships — mainly all of them — that wouldn’t be held, if it wasn’t for the men’s basketball tournament.”

“Almost nobody gets infected by playing basketball,” Auriemma added at the time. “I think the number of people that contract covid by playing against somebody, it’s been like almost zero. Everything that’s happened has happened off the court. So you mean to tell me these players wouldn’t be getting covid? Matter of fact, coaches are getting covid at home.

“If you ask these players, ‘Do you want to play, or do you not want to play?’ except for a few minor instances, ask the players and 100 percent of them are gonna say, ‘I want to play.’ ”

Auriemma, who received his second injection of a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, said in Monday’s statement he was not “in the clear” because the vaccine would not gain its full effect until 14 days after his final dose.