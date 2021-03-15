Although Washington had hoped to re-sign him, Darby cashed in on the open market after playing his first complete — and healthy — season in the NFL. The former All-Met from Potomac (Md.) High was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2015 and was later traded to Philadelphia, where he endured a string of injuries from 2017 to 2019. He signed a one-year “prove-it” deal with Washington last offseason and for the first time in his career played a full 16-game slate, finishing with a team-high 16 passes defensed to go with 55 tackles and one fumble recovery. Darby’s 1,001 defensive snaps were the most of any player for Washington last season.

“He’s been probably our most consistent corner,” Coach Ron Rivera said in December. “I like how he plays with his eyes, I really do. But there are some things you’d like to see him be a little more disciplined with. He’s got the cornerback mentality. He’s got good movement skills and he’s done a great job in our system for us.”

Darby’s impending exit, which was first reported by ESPN, leaves Washington with only three cornerbacks under contract who have playing experience with the team: starter Kendall Fuller, slot corner Jimmy Moreland and corner/returner Greg Stroman. Fabian Moreau will be an unrestricted free agent, and Danny Johnson will be a restricted free agent. The team has until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to tender Johnson a qualifying offer and have the option to match any offer he signs with another team.

Despite losing one starter, Washington retained another. Kicker Dustin Hopkins will re-sign with the team on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes roughly $1.9 million fully guaranteed, according to a person familiar with the matter.