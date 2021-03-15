United, meantime, is still working through logistical details and did not want to comment Monday. In a letter to the team, Christopher Rodriguez, director of D.C. homeland security and emergency management agency, said the city will “closely monitor your progress in carrying out the terms of this waiver, with the hope we will be able to expand the stadium’s capacity in the near future.”

Fans have not been permitted at pro sporting events in D.C. since March 2020.

On Feb. 12, the Nationals submitted a proposal to D.C. officials asking for permission to host the maximum number of fans that could sit in pods spaced six feet apart in all directions, according to a person with knowledge of the details. On March 2, the city denied the request while vowing to revisit the question in the middle of the month. Then, Bowser circled back to provide an answer for all of D.C.'s teams. If logistics are worked out, teams could host fans starting March 22.

Because Nationals Park is a half-mile from United’s Audi Field, the team’s approval seemingly would follow the soccer club’s.

“To me, it seems obvious we can have fans," Nationals starter Max Scherzer said Monday. "If we can have indoor dining, I think we can have fans in an outdoor stadium. We have Dr. [Anthony] Fauci advocating for 25-, 30-percent fans in the stands. That’s where I’ll follow the experts. And that’s what you’re seeing across the league.

"Everyone for the most part is trying to follow that 25-30 percent to start the season, and that’s going to be great. We definitely want to see as many Nats fans out there as we safely can. That seems to be probably the most pragmatic way to go about it.”

Allowing 5,000 fans, about 12.5-percent capacity of Nationals Park, would be below the team’s initial request. But it is in line with what the Boston Red Sox and New York teams are approved for to begin the season. The Red Sox have the green light for around 12,500 fans (12-percent capacity of Fenway Park). The Yankees and Mets, similarly, can host at 10-percent capacity after state guidelines were revised in February. Fans there will need to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of any event they plan to attend.

These are the low-end figures compared to other teams around professional baseball. The Texas Rangers will host fans at full capacity for Opening Day before limiting future crowds. The Baltimore Orioles have approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill half of Camden Yards.

The Capitals and Wizards also are awaiting word from the city, with a request from Monumental Sports and Entertainment “still under review,” according to Monica Dixon, the chief administrative officer and president of external affairs for the company that runs Capital One Arena and both teams. They could be offered a lower capacity than the Nationals and D.C. United because Capital One Arena is an indoor venue.

Julie Zauzmer, Samantha Pell and Steven Goff contributed to this report.