D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) added Monday that the city will revisit its capacity rules at some point in April. And while announcing their plan to host 5,000 fans to begin the season, the Nationals wrote in a news release that “discussions will begin this week with officials from the District about increasing capacity for the second homestand, which begins April 15.”

In the approval letter sent to the Nationals on Monday night, Christopher Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, wrote that this go-ahead is contingent upon several requirements: controlling and directing fans entering and leaving the stadium; limiting gathering around restrooms or other outdoor areas; offering contactless in-seat food and beverage service to the “greatest extent possible”; and enforcing the city’s general guidelines and recommendations, “especially mask wearing and social distancing.”

The Nationals then provided a list of details about how the process will work. They will sell tickets in pods of one to six people, and suites will open at reduced capacity. Season ticket holders will be given the chance to purchase tickets first based on tenure and the size of their plan before any remaining single-game tickets are made available to the general public. All tickets will be electronic and will have a color-coded gate assignment, and fans will have to enter and leave the stadium through their designated gate. No cash will be accepted for parking or in any in-stadium purchases. Face coverings will be required at all times for any fan 2 years or older, except while eating or drinking.

United was still working through logistics Monday and declined to comment on its plan.

The allowance of 5,000 fans at Nationals Park is below the Nationals’ initial request. On Feb. 12, the Nationals asked for permission to host the maximum number of fans that could sit in pods spaced six feet apart in all directions, according to a person with knowledge of the proposal. Their hope now is that the capacity will be increased as the season gets going and more people are vaccinated.

That desire for even more fans was echoed by star pitcher Max Scherzer on Monday afternoon, before the team received Rodriguez’s letter. He was responding to Bowser’s comments that the Nationals could get approval in the near future.

“To me, it seems obvious we can have fans,” Scherzer said at spring training in Florida. “If we can have indoor dining, I think we can have fans in an outdoor stadium. We have Dr. [Anthony S.] Fauci advocating for 25, 30 percent fans in the stands. That’s where I’ll follow the experts. And that’s what you’re seeing across the league.

“Everyone for the most part is trying to follow that 25 to 30 percent to start the season, and that’s going to be great. We definitely want to see as many Nats fans out there as we safely can. That seems to be probably the most pragmatic way to go about it.”

The 5,000 fans and 12 percent capacity are low-end figures compared with other teams around baseball. The Texas Rangers will host fans at full capacity for Opening Day before limiting future crowds. The Baltimore Orioles have approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill half of Camden Yards but plan to fill about 25 percent to start the season.

But the Nationals’ approval is in line with what the Boston Red Sox and the two New York teams are permitted to begin the season. The Red Sox have the green light for around 4,500 fans (about 12 percent of capacity at Fenway Park). The Yankees and Mets, similarly, can host fans at 10 percent capacity after state guidelines were revised in February. Fans there will need to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of any event they plan to attend. There is no such requirement for fans to attend games at Nationals Park.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals await word on their requests to open the gates at Capital One Arena. Monica Dixon, the chief administrative officer and president of external affairs for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the company that runs the arena and both teams, said a request is “still under review.” It is possible that, because they play indoors, they will be offered a lower capacity than the Nationals and United.

Julie Zauzmer, Samantha Pell and Steven Goff contributed to this report.