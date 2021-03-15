Here is your guide to this year’s tournament scheduling and format.

When does the NCAA tournament begin?

The tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011, with four play-in games determining the 64-team field. The “First Four” games had always been held the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday, with the round of 64 scheduled for Thursday and Friday. But this year, all four games of the “First Four” will be played Thursday, and the first round will be Friday and Saturday.

The “First Four” is typically held in Dayton, Ohio; this year, the games will be in West Lafayette, Ind., and Bloomington, Ind. The entire tournament will be staged in the region around Indianapolis, which originally was slated to host just the Final Four.

Why isn’t the first round starting on Thursday this year?

The decision is tied to coronavirus testing protocols.

“The 2021 March Madness schedule is primarily a function of the health and safety protocols for all participants, respecting conference tournaments, balancing time away from campus for college student-athletes, competitive considerations for a national championship and fan engagement during a relatively traditional tournament timetable,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said in a January statement.

Moving back the play-in games till Thursday and the first round till Friday also allows the NCAA a bigger window to replace any qualifying teams that do not meet the testing protocols. A team can be replaced in the field up until Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

What else has changed in the schedule?

With the first round starting a day later, the second will follow suit: Round-of-32 games will be played Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22. The Sweet 16 moves from its typical Thursday-Friday setup to the following weekend: Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. Subsequently, the Elite Eight will moves to Monday, March 29, and Tuesday, March 30.

That will create a quicker-than-usual turnaround to the Final Four, which has its usual Saturday-Monday setup of April 3 and April 5.

What is the full NCAA tournament schedule?

It runs from March 18 to April 5, with the Final Four set for April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Games in the earlier rounds will be played in Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis), Mackey Arena (West Lafayette) and Assembly Hall (Bloomington).

First Four: Thursday, March 18

First round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20

Second round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30

Final Four: Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 5

How can I watch?