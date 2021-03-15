The campaign, dubbed “Count It,” features a 25th season logo, a new game ball and the naming of the 25 greatest players in league history.

The Commissioner’s Cup will be the most drastic on-court addition with a soccer-style, in-season competition with a championship game and a financial prize for the winners. Points will be accumulated from the first 10 games against conference opponents in the first half of the season. The Eastern and Western conference teams with the most points at the end of those 10 games will face each other in a title game following the Olympic break to kick off the second half of the season in mid-August.

The competition was negotiated as part of the collective bargaining.

AD

AD

“We’re going to build it into this great asset and super competition moving forward,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Washington Post. “This year will kind of be the pilot and we’ll build on the strength and the things that work.

“Hopefully as we come off the Olympic break maybe we’ll have some more fans in different arenas.”

The league also went deep into its history to include some of the game’s most well-known names for a 25th season advisory council. Three-time MVP Lisa Leslie, three-time MVP Sheryl Swoops, four-time champion Lindsay Whalen, three-time MVP Lauren Jackson, four-time Finals MVP Cynthia Cooper and all-stars Rebecca Lobo and Teresa Weatherspoon headline the group. WNBA founding president and current Big East commissioner Val Ackerman will also be involved along with others.

“They all have such great input and ideas,” Engelbert said. “It’s to get their input, their engagement to help us because we only see what we see. I think they’re thrilled to be engaged with the league.

AD

AD

“Really to get ideas around marketing, around elevating the league. What’s broken? What can we fix? We’re on this transformation journey.”

Social justice causes have always been deeply rooted in the league’s DNA and that took another step forward in 2020 with the development of the WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council. The league consistently brought attention to the Say Her Name movement and Black Lives Matter initiatives and was heavily involved in educating and turning out voters.

Former Atlanta Dream co-owner and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.) publicly opposed the league’s association with Black Lives Matter and the players organized a campaign to help elect her opponent. She recently sold the team.

The league will celebrate its history of advocacy throughout the 25th season while continuing to push for racial and gender equality and LBGTQ+ rights.

“Our social justice efforts, we’re not one and done,” Engelbert said. “We’ve been meeting with the Social Justice Council. It never stopped. It got out of Bradenton in October and we’ve been meeting with them often throughout the winter, here. They want to continue to lead the important work in the community and we want to help them do that.”

AD

AD

The league is looking forward to getting back to its own arenas after spending the entire 2020 season in the “Wubble” on the IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Fla., as they played during the global pandemic. Engelbert consistently said that investments made during a crisis should benefit the league moving forward and the plan is to build on the digital foundation developed last year. Without fans in attendance, there was a focus on fan engagement online and second-screen experiences. That remains in play as fan restrictions are still expected in many cities and states.

Interest in the league continued to tick upward through an active offseason of free agency with two-time MVP Candace Parker heading to her hometown of Chicago, two-time champion Alysha Clark moving to Washington and the return of superstars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

The 25th anniversary celebration looks to highlight the league’s accomplishments and take another step forward to the next 25.