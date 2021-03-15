Although his oral commitment Monday is nonbinding, Musah would no longer be able to switch affiliations should he play for the United States against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and Northern Ireland three days later in Belfast.

AD

AD

Under FIFA rules adopted last year, four appearances in official matches, even friendlies, would lock him into U.S. service. He played twice for the United States in November and, at the time, said he was leaving his options open.

Musah, who can play on the flank or centrally, is the second big commitment from a multinational player for Coach Gregg Berhalter. In late 2019, defender Sergiño Dest, now with FC Barcelona, chose the United States over his native Netherlands. (Dest’s father is American.)

“For his age, it’s impressive what [Musah] can do,” Berhalter said in a written statement. “When the group first met him, we were immediately drawn to his personality and what a great person he is. When you see him play, you realize there is a ton of talent, as well. We’re really excited, because not only is Yunus a player for today, he’s a player for the future.”

AD

AD

Musah was born in New York to Ghanaian parents. He grew up in Italy, then moved to England, where he joined Arsenal’s youth academy. With English citizenship, he played for the under-17 and under-18 national teams.

In 2019, he joined Spanish club Valencia and played for the B squad in the third division.

This season, Musah was promoted to the first team, for which he has made 24 appearances (second most on the team) and 15 starts, scoring once. He also scored once in three Copa del Rey appearances.

Since early November, Musah has started against La Liga’s three powerhouses: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The U.S. program began tracking him in the summer of 2019. He joins a senior team featuring Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Dest. All are 22 or under.

AD

AD

“It’s exciting with such a young squad,” Musah said. “It’s nice to compete against so many great players for spots. It’s exciting to see what we can do together. I’m sure we’re going to be able to do great things.”

Musah is expected to be among about two dozen players — mostly from European clubs — named to the roster this week for the upcoming friendlies.

The next significant competition is the Nations League finals June 3-6 at a U.S. venue to be announced. (Denver is the favorite, multiple people said.) The United States will face Honduras in the semifinals and Mexico or Costa Rica in the third-place match or final.