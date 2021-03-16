This year, target the 13 seeds — a group that includes Liberty, North Texas, Ohio and UNC Greensboro — to find a surprise victor. The adjusted efficiency of 13 seeds, per Pomeroy’s rankings, has gone up as a group by 36 percent since 2019. This year’s 13 seeds have the highest average efficiency for that seed line since 2011, a year in which No. 13 Ohio made it to the Sweet 16 and No. 13 Morehead State upset No. 4 Louisville in the first round.

Plus, in each of the past 10 tournaments, at least five teams with double-digit seeds have won their round-of-64 games. In nine of the past 10 years, at least one team seeded 13th or worse has managed to move on to the second round, including No. 13 UC Irvine toppling No. 4 Kansas State in 2019.

In fact, the chance an average 13 seed in this year’s tournament wins its first-round matchup against a No. 4 seed (20 percent) is almost the same as the chance a 12 seed has to topple a 5-seed (23 percent). That should make 13 seeds a great value opportunity, as many bracket pickers remain conditioned to look at the 12-seed line for upsets.

No. 13 Liberty, which will face No. 4 Oklahoma State in the Midwest Region, is one prime option. Liberty is a very efficient shooting team (57 percent effective field goal rate) that takes care of the ball well. On defense, the Flames limit second-chance opportunities off the glass. Both traits will help mitigate blowouts. No. 13 North Texas (which faces No. Purdue in the South) is also a good shooting team (54 percent effective field goal rate, ranking 39th in the country) and can generate turnovers on defense (21 percent of the time, 53rd in the country).

The 14 seeds are also looking potentially promising. As a group, they are the strongest they have been since 2012, and two teams — Abilene Christian (which faces Texas in the East Region) and Colgate (which faces Arkansas in the South) — have a better chance to win than many No. 14s in the past.

In large tournaments like ESPN’s Bracket Challenge, just eight percent of participants typically advance 14 seeds into the second round. However, Abilene Christian has a 21 percent chance to advance and Colgate has an 18 percent chance in our model, making them both strong value plays in large tournament pools.

Here are all the win probabilities sorted by impact value (ratio of win probability to how often similarly seeded teams are typically selected) for the first-round matchups for teams seeded No. 10 or worse:

No. 14 Abilene Christian: 21 percent win probability in first round, 2.7 times higher than the average team seeded at this level

No. 14 Colgate: 18 percent, 2.2 times higher

No. 13 Liberty: 22 percent, 2.1 times higher

No. 13 North Texas: 22 percent, 2.1 times higher

No. 13 Ohio: 20 percent, 1.9 times higher

No. 14 Eastern Washington: 14 percent, 1.7 times higher

No. 15 Grand Canyon: 6 percent, 1.6 times higher

No. 13 UNC Greensboro: 15 percent, 1.4 times higher

No. 14 Morehead St.: 11 percent, 1.4 times higher

No. 10 Rutgers: 56 percent, 1.4 times higher

No. 11 Utah St.: 37 percent, 1.2 times higher

No. 11 Syracuse: 35 percent, 1.2 times higher

No. 11 UCLA/Michigan St.: 35 percent, 1.2 times higher

No. 10 VCU: 45 percent, 1.1 times higher

No. 15 Oral Roberts: 4 percent, 1.1 times higher

No. 10 Virginia Tech: 43 percent, 1.1 times higher

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern: 3 percent, 1.1 times higher

No. 12 Georgetown: 28 percent, 1 times higher

No. 10 Maryland: 40 percent, 1 times higher

No. 11 Drake/Wichita St.: 28 percent, 0.9 times higher

No. 15 Cleveland St.: 3 percent, 0.9 times higher

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara: 25 percent, 0.9 times higher

No. 16 Drexel: 2 percent, 0.8 times higher

No. 15 Iona: 3 percent, 0.8 times higher

No. 12 Oregon St.: 21 percent, 0.7 times higher

No. 12 Winthrop: 15 percent, 0.5 times higher

No. 16 Hartford: 1 percent, 0.5 times higher