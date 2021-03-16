With his team on the power play and looking to build on a lead in one of its most important games so far this season, Ovechkin waited to tee off from the left circle, where he has been nearly unstoppable for much of his career. Once defenseman Justin Schultz found Ovechkin in his “office,” the 35-year-old superstar unleashed a powerful one-timer for his 718th career goal, moving him past Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history.

“It’s history. It’s pretty good numbers and happy to be in that category,” Ovechkin said. “It’s done. How I say, it’s history.”

History will remember Tuesday night as a key checkpoint in Ovechkin’s climb up the all-time list, but his goal was also the decisive moment in an emphatic 3-1 win over the Islanders, who entered on a nine-game winning streak and were looking to make a statement against another East Division heavyweight.

Instead, Washington returned home from a 6-0 win over Buffalo on Monday night and looked like the better team. With Tuesday’s win, the Capitals (19-6-4, 42 points), who have won six straight and 10 of 11, moved past the Islanders (19-7-4, 42) to stand atop the East Division.

It wasn’t just Ovechkin continuing a dominant stretch Tuesday — he has scored in four straight games — because Washington also got goals from mainstays T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom. And goalie Ilya Samsonov turned in another solid performance, keeping the Capitals afloat as they struggled to find their stride in the first period.

The Islanders had arrived in Washington a day before, resting and waiting for the Capitals, who were in Buffalo. They made quick work of the Sabres but didn’t arrive home until late Monday night, forced to quickly turn their attention to one of the league’s hottest teams — the one led by their old bench boss, Islanders Coach Barry Trotz.

“We understood the importance of this one. First place was up for grabs. Good team, team that’s been rolling pretty good,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “We knew it was going to be a good test for us, and they came out hard.”

The Islanders controlled the pace in the first period, creating several scoring chances early. But Samsonov was equally sharp, stopping 11 shots in the first 20 minutes, and the Capitals survived several odd-man rushes and an early penalty kill after Schultz was called for hooking.

It was another promising start for Samsonov, who returned from the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list in February and earned three road wins in net against the Philadelphia Flyers last week, including a 36-save performance in a 3-1 win March 7. He had 21 saves Tuesday night.

“He seems to be getting better and better, and that’s a great sign for us as a team,” Dillon said.

The Capitals, who are still missing forwards Tom Wilson to suspension and Lars Eller to a lower-body injury, found their legs early in the second period. Washington’s first goal came after Ovechkin triggered a rush, pushing the puck to Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov nearly scored, but his wrister clanked off the post behind Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (19 saves). Oshie was there to clean it up, tapping the puck into the empty net to make it 1-0 with 10:36 left in the period.

Ovechkin’s secondary assist was his 1,300th career point, making him just the 35th NHL player to reach that milestone, but that quickly became an afterthought when he scored his 718th goal to make it 2-0 at 15:24. (Next up on the list: Marcel Dionne at 731.) Washington made it 3-0 on a power-play goal by Backstrom 28 seconds into the third period, then kept New York from drawing any closer after Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored on the power play at 4:17.

But Ovechkin’s milestone, a 38-foot rocket that was his 12th goal of the season, was the lasting image of the night.

“I think the way he shoots the puck, the way he scores, the way he plays the game is just fun to see,” Backstrom said. “As a teammate, you’re just enjoying every moment.”

After the goal, Ovechkin skated to the bench and gave his stick to a team official, and later, during a stoppage in play, the team played a video message from Esposito on the video board. Ovechkin sat on the edge of the bench and looked up to watch.

“Hey, Alex, I got to tell you, man, congratulations. You are a fantastic hockey player,” said Esposito, who played in the NHL from 1963 to 1981. “I don’t know how you score all those goals with the way these guys block shots with the great equipment that they wear.”

All of the Capitals gawked at the video board and, after the tribute ended, they clapped their sticks against the boards to honor their future Hall of Fame captain. On the other bench, Trotz nodded at yet another honor.

“I do recognize his greatness and the milestones. I cheer for him, no question,” Trotz said. “Just not when he plays against us.”