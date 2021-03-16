Those changes might impact how you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket (or brackets), but don’t worry too much; we have you covered. Here are 12 simple tips to help you construct a strong NCAA tournament bracket, no matter how much basketball you’ve watched this season or how different this year’s Madness feels.

1. Don’t stress too much over the first and second rounds

You are three quadrillion (a three followed by 15 zeros) times more likely to be struck by lightning in your lifetime than to pick a perfect bracket, so don’t sweat the early rounds. According to research done by the NCAA using data from its Bracket Challenge Game, recent winners of those (very large) pools have gotten, on average, just 25 of 32 first-round games correct. None of the past eight winners was even close to perfection through the first 48 hours of the tournament.

The success rate in the second round for the eventual winners even dropped slightly: They predicted an average of 12 winners correctly, out of a possible 16. That equates to 11 total incorrect picks through the first weekend of the tournament for the eventual winning entries. Most scoring systems reward later rounds so handsomely that it simply isn’t necessary to dominate in the early rounds — or to excessively worry about them.

2. Downgrade teams that exit early from their conference tournaments

There was a time when winning your conference tournament foretold March Madness success. From 1999 to 2010, eight out of 12 national champions had won their conference tournaments. Since then, the results have been less encouraging: three champions in nine years.

However, every national championship-winning team over the past two decades has lasted at least to the semifinal round in its conference tournament, so be sure to avoid teams that made an early exit. No. 3 seed West Virginia (Midwest Region), No. 4 seed Purdue (South) and No. 5 seed Villanova (South) each lost in the quarterfinals of their conference tournaments. The West Region’s No. 3 seed (Kansas) and No. 4 seed (Virginia) were forced to withdraw from their conference tournaments before the semifinals due to coronavirus concerns.

Year Year National champion Conference tournament result 2019 2019 Virginia Lost in the ACC semifinals 2018 2018 Villanova Won the Big East tournament 2017 2017 North Carolina Lost in the ACC semifinals 2016 2016 Villanova Lost in the Big East final 2015 2015 Duke Lost in the ACC semifinals 2014 2014 Connecticut Lost in the AAC final 2013 2013 Louisville (vacated) Won the Big East tournament 2012 2012 Kentucky Lost in the SEC final 2011 2011 Connecticut Won the Big East tournament

3. Be selective picking upsets

Part of what makes March Madness so entertaining are the upsets, and yet there are fewer massive surprises than you might think. There are usually between 12 and 13 significant upsets in the tournament per year in all rounds, with upsets here defined as the winning team being seeded at least two seed lines below the losing team. At least half of those surprising finishes typically come in the first round, which we’ve already said not to stress about.

Still, you aren’t going to pick all favorites, and to find your particular upsets, you have a few options. You could study analytics and trends and focus in on the smartest upset picks. (Here is our first-round upset guide.) You could also flip a coin, choose a mascot, pick the team in orange or, if you are comfortable with sports betting, check out the point spreads for each individual game and find lower-seeded teams that are smaller underdogs.

Teams favored by five or more points won 85 percent of their first-round matchups from 1996 through 2018, Joe Osborne from OddsShark found. Teams favored by fewer than five points won just 53 percent of the time. Using that method, first-round upset candidates this season would include No. 10 Virginia Tech over No. 7 Florida in the South (this game is a pick 'em) and No. 10 Rutgers over No. 7 Clemson in the Midwest (Clemson is an underdog). (These odds are according to the consensus point spreads found at Vegas Insider on Tuesday morning.)

Just don’t go crazy. Since 2011, when the field expanded to 68 teams, the higher-seeded team has won 73 percent of first- and second-round games.

4. Look for promising 13 seeds, not 12 seeds (and definitely not 16 seeds)

No. 13 seeds haven’t fared very well in the tournament. Since 2011, they are 9-36, with just two forays into the Sweet 16. However, the selection committee gave a few of them a chance to surprise this year. Strong choices on the No. 13 seed line this season include Liberty (which faces No. 4 Oklahoma State in the Midwest) and UNC Greensboro (which faces No. 4 Florida State in the Midwest). Both have an above-average chance to win their first-round matchup compared to how often they are being picked to win in large pools.

5. One of the ‘First Four’ teams is going to surprise you

A 68-team field means some teams must play their way into the main draw of the tournament via Thursday’s First Four games, featuring the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and four at-large teams. In eight of the nine tournaments using this format, at least one First Four team has survived until the Round of 32 (there were none in 2019). Three First Four teams have even managed to make it to the Sweet 16. One, VCU in 2011, made it to the Final Four.

Again, don’t focus on the No. 16 seeds, because they’re (almost certainly) not advancing. Instead key in on No. 11 UCLA, provided it makes it past Michigan State Thursday night. The Bruins have an efficient offense (114.1 points per 100 possessions, 26th best in the country per stats guru Ken Pomeroy) and rely on guard Johnny Juzang to make it all work. Juzang is averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds a game.

6. Be bold. Pick a Cinderella (or two) to make the Sweet 16

Seeing a dark horse make it past the first weekend is always exciting. It’s even more gratifying if you correctly penciled them in on your bracket. Since 2011, No. 11 seeds have provided the best value, making a combined 10 Sweet 16 appearances over nine seasons. That’s more than any other seed lower than No. 4. A No. 7 seed has made the Sweet 16 nine times over those nine years. They, too, should be considered if you want a second sleeper on your bracket.

According to our analysis, No. 11 Utah State has the best chance of this year’s double-digit seeds at reaching the Sweet 16 (16 percent) and should come with the added benefit of not being on many brackets — historically, only seven percent of entrants in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge have 11 seeds going that far. The Aggies would need to beat No. 6 seed Texas Tech and then either No. 3 Arkansas or No. 14 Colgate to reach the Sweet 15. No. 10 Rutgers (Midwest Region) is another team whose chances to make the Sweet 16 (15 percent) are higher than the public’s perception (six percent).

7. Use analytics to separate teams in the Elite Eight

The most frequent Elite Eight seed matchup over the past nine years has been a No. 1 seed against a No. 2 seed (11 times), followed by a No. 1 seed vs. a No. 3 seed (six times). These heavyweight battles present difficult choices, asking us to pick winners between relatively equally matched teams. For such close calls, go with Pomeroy’s rankings. The higher-rated team won 69 percent of the time this season. That makes for an easy tiebreaker if you’re stumped.

8. No. 1 seeds have staying power

Top seeds are top seeds for a reason: They are the best teams in the country. And as such, they tend to go farthest in the tournament. Since 2011, No. 1 seeds have averaged 3.1 wins in the tournament while accounting for half of all national title game participants. Over the past nine tournaments, No. 1 seeds also have a 64-7 record through the round of 32. That’s a 90 percent success rate. They are 113-30 in the tournament since 2011 against all other seeds, a 79 percent win rate.

Just don’t go too crazy with projecting the No. 1 seeds into the Final Four. Only once, in 2008, has the Final Four been made up entirely of No. 1 seeds. In fact, it has been 11 times more likely for a Final Four to contain no No. 1 seeds than all four No. 1 seeds.

9. A perfect Final Four is nice, but not essential

Over the past nine years, only a fraction of people (0.25 percent from 2011 through 2018) have predicted all four Final Four teams correctly. In some years, as few as one out of every 33,000 brackets had a perfect Final Four, and your office pool likely doesn’t have 33,000 entries. You do, however, most likely need to get two Final Four teams right: the two teams that will face each another in the championship game.

If you are in a large pool (100 or more people), it pays to be bold here in an effort to differentiate your entry from dozens of others. No. 3 seeds are underplayed as Final Four contenders relative to how often they appear in the Final Four; they’ve historically been picked by about six percent of the public but have made up about 11 percent of Final Four teams. No. 3 Arkansas is a potentially good choice here out of the tough South Region. The Razorbacks are very good defensively (14th per Pomeroy) and have eight wins over other teams in this year’s field: No. 2 seed Alabama, No. 8 seed LSU, No. 7 seed Florida, No. 9 seed Missouri (twice), No. 13 seed North Texas, No. 14 seed Abilene Christian and No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

10. When picking a national champion, stick with the top teams (but not Gonzaga)

Over the past nine years, every national champion except one — Connecticut, a No. 7 seed in 2014 — was a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed. Since 1985, when the field expanded to 64 teams, all but four of the 35 winners was a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed; 22 of the 35 winners have been No. 1 seeds. Illinois is a solid, and contrarian, choice to be this year’s national champion. Whatever you do, don’t pick Gonzaga to win it all. As of Tuesday morning, a tournament-high 36 percent of ESPN brackets (and a huge number of experts) have the Zags as their pick despite Gonzaga’s chances to win it all ranging from 18 to 27 percent.

Even if you believe Gonzaga is the best team in the tournament — and it very well might be — this exercise is about winning your pool, and seeing Gonzaga exit early would likely clear more than a third of your rivals from the competition. Remember: Getting the national champion right is worth 32 points in most formats, the same as going 32 for 32 in the first round.

11. Don’t just guess at the tiebreaker total

The tiebreaker most often used — total points scored in the championship game — is often treated as an afterthought. It doesn’t have to be.

Since 1985, when the tournament expanded to 64 teams, the national title game has averaged 145 total points. That is slightly higher for the four games that went into overtime (157 total points, on average). The most total points scored in regulation was in 1990, when UNLV beat Duke, 103-73. The fewest total points came in 2011, when Connecticut beat Butler, 53-41. That was the year the tournament expanded to 68 teams.

The average total points scored in the final since 2011 has been 135, and that includes the only overtime game in that span, Virginia’s 85-77 win over Texas Tech in 2019.

How many points you choose should be influenced by which teams you have in the final. For example, No. 1 seeds average 75 points per game in the final while No. 3 seeds average 71 points. The three times a No. 8 seed has crashed the final, they have only averaged 54 points. Keep that in mind when making your educated guess.

12. Want to win one of the big bracket pools with millions of entries? Get lucky.

Pools with millions of entries are, it goes without saying, almost impossible to win. The average winning score in the contests offered by ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and others has varied from 164 to 181 over the past five years, with the average winner earning 90 percent of the total points available. If we knew for certain a system was able to pick games correctly 69 percent of the time, like Ken Pomeroy’s ratings did during the 2020-21 regular season, the chance of that same system then picking 90 percent of tournament games correctly is 0.004 percent, or 25,000 to 1.