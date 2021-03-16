In a video shared by the Nationals, Kolko, whose weekly “Nats Insider” show returns to 106.7 the Fan at noon Saturday, indicated he would be reporting soon from the Nationals’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla. Kolko did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his various roles with the team.

“This has been a weird last couple months, but I love D.C. and I love this organization, and I’m so thankful to so many people at the Nats that we were able to make this happen,” he tweeted. “It wouldn’t have felt right going somewhere else. I can’t wait to get back to work. Let’s go.”

In January, the Nationals issued a statement after MASN notified the team that it was parting ways with Kolko, analyst Bo Porter and on-field reporter Alex Chappell. The Nationals also said MASN planned to cut “Nats Xtra” pre- and postgame shows to 15 minutes. (A MASN spokesman said at the time that the pre- and postgame shows would continue to be 30 minutes.)

“To say that we are incredibly disappointed and upset by MASN’s decisions would be a gross understatement,” the Nationals said in their statement. “To be clear — these decisions were made by MASN and against our wishes. As we have expressed to both MASN and Major League Baseball, we are very concerned about the negative impact these decisions could have on our fans, especially now when content shared via broadcast and digital channels is vital for them to stay connected with our team.”

MASN is part-owned by the Nationals and Baltimore Orioles but controlled by the latter. The network has yet to broadcast a spring training game this year.

Kolko has been a regular on Nationals broadcasts since 2014, when he transitioned from MASN blogger to on-field reporter. After five years in that role, which included three playoff berths and several classic postgame interviews with Jayson Werth, Kolko began hosting MASN’s 30-minute pre- and postgame shows in 2019.