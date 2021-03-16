“I am grateful for Dave’s commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years,” Athletic Director Brad Edwards said in a written statement. “He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program” after consecutive 20-loss seasons under Paul Hewitt.

“Every decision he has made centers around the well-being of our student-athletes and what is best for them both academically and athletically,” Edwards said. “Dave has represented our university and athletic department in a first-class manner.”

Paulsen, 56, declined to comment.

This season the Patriots were 13-9 overall and 8-6 in the Atlantic 10, good for sixth in the 14-team conference — four places higher than they were selected in the preseason poll.

They won their last four regular season games, including at Virginia Commonwealth, and defeated George Washington in the league tournament before losing to Davidson by 32 points in the quarterfinals.

The Patriots were expecting almost all of their regulars to return next season, led by Jordan Miller (15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds), Javon Greene (11.5 ppg) and freshman Tyler Kolek (10.8), the conference rookie of the year.

On Tuesday, however, Greene entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and people close to the program, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, said they expected others to do the same.

In the Atlantic 10, Paulsen wasn’t able to replicate the success he had at Bucknell, where he won two titles in the lower-tier Patriot League and added two NIT appearances. He was 95-91 overall with the Patriots and 47-57 in conference play.

Paulsen enjoyed one 20-victory season, his second in Fairfax, and twice finished fifth in the conference standings.

Since stunning the college basketball world in 2006 by advancing to the Final Four, George Mason has gone to the NCAA tournament twice and won one game. The last appearance came in 2011, Jim Larrañaga’s final season before leaving for Miami. The last NIT bid was in 2009.

The Patriots were a power in the Colonial Athletic Association, but after stepping up in caliber to the Atlantic 10 in 2013, they’ve had two winning records (8-6 this season and 11-7 in 2018-19).