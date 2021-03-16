Loyola Chicago’s team chaplain since 1994, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt gained national renown three years ago as the Ramblers’ biggest fan, a fixture and inspirational figure at their games well before they became tournament darlings. Now 101 years old, she had been lobbying to accompany the team to the NCAA’s bubblelike setup in Indianapolis, but pandemic-related restrictions made it an uncertainty — until Tuesday, when she received clearance from administrators.

“I’m not going to cause any disturbance,” the nun promised during an online media session.

“What they wanted to do was be sure that all the safety factors were taken into consideration,” Sister Jean said Tuesday (via ESPN). “Sometimes people who haven’t gone to the games or to the NCAA or even to March Madness, they’re not sure exactly what goes on there. Sometimes they think it’s like a teenage concert, where everybody’s going to surround me and might not have any breathing space.

“If I’m not supposed to go on the court, I’m not going to go.”

Sister Jean has been vaccinated, per reports, and had been making her case to attend the tournament and cheer on her beloved Ramblers. “I was like that old woman in the Gospels who went to the judge so many times, the judge finally said, ‘Let’s let her do what she wants,’ ” she said with a laugh last week to the Chicago Tribune.

She said Tuesday that she hasn’t been to Loyola Chicago’s campus since last March, but has maintained regular communication with players and Coach Porter Moser through email and phone calls. Having been largely confined to an off-campus apartment for the past year, the wheelchair-using nun was able to conduct virtual pregame prayers with the team but said the overall experience has been a “very difficult” one.

“These young people keep me young,” she said Tuesday. “Even though I’m 101, I consider myself young at heart.”

In Indianapolis, Sister Jean reportedly will have a nurse and a security staffer to help her, and she is set to participate in meal service at the Ramblers’ hotel. She said that while waiting for official clearance, she got “other offers from people at the university.”

“One alum wrote and told me that her husband was willing to drive me down,” she said. “Another person told me she was going to sneak me out of the university, and another couple said they would like to kidnap me and Loyola would have to search for me.”

A San Francisco native who played basketball in high school before joining the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sister Jean was ready to retire in 1994 (per Loyola Chicago) when she instead accepted an offer to assist members of the school’s athletic teams in maintaining academic eligibility. That quickly turned into a role as a team chaplain, and over the years her devotion to the Ramblers made her a popular figure among fans.

In 2018, 33 years after Loyola Chicago’s last NCAA tournament appearance, Sister Jean brought her letterman’s jacket, team scarf and bright smile to the national stage. As the 11th-seeded Ramblers made a magical run, her legend only grew.

At the time, Sister Jean said she had those Ramblers making it to the Sweet 16. On Tuesday, she revealed that her bracket had this year’s squad, now an eight seed in the Midwest region, getting to the Elite Eight.

To do so, the Ramblers would probably have to knock off top-seeded Illinois in the second round, and Sister Jean said she was no fan of how the selection committee set up such an early potential in-state matchup.

“It amazes me that they put two Illinois schools together to go against each other rather than support each other,” she declared.

“If they can beat Illinois,” she added (via the Chicago Tribune), “then they can beat anybody.”

However things turn out for the Ramblers, Sister Jean knows that the pandemic, which caused the outright cancellation of the NCAA tournament last year, has made this year’s event very different than any before it.

“In 2018, Loyola got on the map and everybody was happy,” she said. “We also made people happy. I got letters from Germany and France, different kinds of people, saying, ‘You brought great joy to our country.’