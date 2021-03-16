“Hey, we gotta stay here!” Aaron Brady yelled.

The Knights weren’t allowed in the locker room, forced to remain outside and comply with social-distancing guidelines. So the players turned around and walked back to their sideline, where they sat, talked and ate bananas to refuel.

Spring football games in a pandemic require adjustments from everyone, but at some of the area’s elite private school programs, anything less than a seamless product looks out of place.

AD

When Good Counsel and St. John’s lined up for the most recent Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game, in November 2019, they played in a college stadium (Catholic University) and essentially put out a college product. At least 25 of the 44 starters in that game have signed or are likely to sign to play Division I football, including one five-star, five four-star and four three-star recruits in the Class of 2020. Both teams finished among the top 50 in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

AD

The Good Counsel team that traveled to Ryken on Saturday was trying to replace not only the high-level talent that left in the 2020 class (as expected) but also four Division I-bound seniors who opted out or transferred when the season was postponed until spring.

As a result, one of the nation’s top high school football programs is in the unusual act of rebuilding.

AD

“It really makes it hard to simulate even team play, much less getting ready for the speed of the game,” Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said. “We kind of expected the mistakes to pop up.”

The mistakes included dropped passes, penalties and interceptions, all common for early-season games but seen in greater frequency this spring. In complying with local health regulations, schools have gathered seldom, practiced little and held almost no contact drills.

Monday was the first day the District allowed high school sports to resume; to skirt the regulations, Gonzaga and St. John’s had been renting practice fields outside city limits. Over the past year, many teams have practiced almost exclusively in groups as small as nine or as large as 25, which makes 11-on-11 scrimmages almost impossible, considering the need for coaches and substitutes.

AD

AD

In the end, the WCAC’s top division did manage to put together a round-robin schedule between the usual five schools (Gonzaga, St. John’s, Good Counsel, DeMatha and McNamara) and Ryken, largely because the Knights can host games. The games will take place at Ryken (Maryland’s St. Mary’s County has lighter restrictions) or at the St. James in Springfield.

All of this makes the spring season a strict departure from the high-stakes, occasionally nationally televised football that has become the standard for the WCAC.

“I’m just proud of our kids,” Brady said after his team fell to Good Counsel, 17-9. “We didn’t give up. It was a hard-fought game, both sides. The hardest thing is getting ready to play a football game, this fast, with the amount of time we had. They were in the same boat.”

AD

The rest of the WCAC provides good company. Gonzaga has moved on to life after Caleb Williams earlier than expected; Williams, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the Class of 2021, headed west to start getting acclimated to his college future at Oklahoma. But the Eagles pulled out a victory anyway Saturday against DeMatha.

AD

Three years after Gonzaga stunned DeMatha on a Hail Mary to win one of the country’s most prestigious high school football titles, the league won’t hold a championship game this spring.

In their meeting Saturday, Good Counsel and Ryken kept score and time, stuck to the flow of a normal game and made decisions with late-game strategy in mind. The players’ emotions rose and fell with each shift in the game, and afterward, Ryken quarterback Trevor Nored lamented: “We got a great opportunity tonight. We had so many opportunities to win this game, and it just slipped through our hands.”

AD

But in this bizarre spring, for teams so accustomed to success, winning seems almost an afterthought — or at least less urgent than in previous seasons.

“As a coach and as a player, you’re always playing to win,” Stefanelli said. “… We’re playing for the seniors, because they deserve it [and] they’ve been through so much. … But then we do have a lot of young players, and August will be here pretty soon.”