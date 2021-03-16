Woods, 45, maintains a primary residence in Jupiter Island, Fla. He was in the Los Angeles area to serve as the host of a PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational, in a non-playing capacity after undergoing the fifth back surgery of his career in January.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said Tuesday in his statement. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

He thanked the medical personnel who helped treat him and said, “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

An official with Harbor-UCLA said last month that Woods suffered multiple fractures that broke through the skin of his right tibia and fibula. Doctors inserted a rod into his tibia and used screws and pins to stabilize broken bones in his ankle and foot.

According to a statement from Woods’s charitable foundation posted to his Twitter account, he received “follow-up procedures” at Cedars-Sinai that were described as successful.

The injuries have left his golf career in a state of uncertainty. Woods has already pulled off one impressive comeback, when he capped a return to the tour in 2018 by winning the 2019 Masters, following years of back issues that kept him from competing for almost the entirety of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

During the final round of last month’s World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, the event that followed the Genesis Invitational, a number of competitors paid tribute to Woods by wearing versions of his familiar red-and-black Sunday outfit. Some golfers at other events did the same, including longtime friendly rival Phil Mickelson, who was competing in a PGA Tour Champions event.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted then. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Woods’s statement Tuesday was his first public message since then, and his supporters in the PGA Tour and elsewhere could take it as a positive that he no longer needs immediate medical supervision, even if his long-term outlook as a competitor is no clearer.

In an appearance earlier this month on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” fellow PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy said he had spoken recently with Woods, who was “doing better.”

“You know, I think all the guys have reached out to him,” McIlroy said, “and hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him [to] see his kids, see his family.”

“I just I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point,” McIlroy added.

Woods was the only person involved in the single-car crash, in which his vehicle swerved across an oncoming lane on a winding road in a residential area. The car then traveled several hundred feet, going off the road and flipping over before hitting a tree.

“It’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Carlos Gonzalez, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who first responded to the scene.

Police said at the time that there was no evidence of impairment on the part of Woods, and the sheriff’s department revealed this month that it decided not to seek a warrant to test his blood. Detectives have been examining the “black box” of the vehicle Woods was driving to try to determine what caused the crash.