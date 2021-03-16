A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died days after being struck in the head by a puck during a game, his team and league announced Tuesday.

Timur Faizutdinov, a team captain and defenseman for the Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team, collapsed after being struck by the puck as it was advanced into the offensive zone during a playoff game Friday against Loko Yaroslavl. Faizutdinov, who was wearing a helmet, spun a few times and held his head as he fell to the ice, where paramedics and the team physician treated him before taking him off on a stretcher to a hospital in Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow. He died at the hospital after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days,” the Junior Hockey League said according to the Associated Press.

Before another game between the teams during Faizutdinov’s hospitalization, players paid tribute by lining up at the bluelines. A broadcast announcer said fans in the stands had brought signs supporting him. “Players are taking the ice today for themselves and for Timur,” the announcer said in Russian.

Plans were underway to honor Faizutdinov with a moment of silence before games in the Kontinental Hockey League and the Youth Hockey League.

Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.

