While Fitzgerald starts anew with his ninth NFL team, Washington fills its largest roster hole with another 16-year veteran whose experience should bolster an offense in transition.

It’s plausible that Fitzgerald competes for the starting job with Kyle Allen, who returns on a one-year, exclusive rights tender, and Taylor Heinicke, who re-upped on a two-year deal after impressing in the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s also plausible that Washington turns to the draft to find its long-term answer at quarterback.

In the meantime, however, Fitzgerald provides a bridge for a team in the midst of a rebuild. Washington released Alex Smith after he returned from injury to lead the team back to the playoffs, and earlier made a play for Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit Lions quarterback who was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

AD

AD

The plan was clear: Washington sought an upgrade at quarterback, be it a long-term solution or a short-term improvement.

“Do you want to be able to say this is our franchise quarterback? Well, yeah, you would love to,” Coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month. “But you don’t know that until the quarterback starts playing, or quarterbacks. Once that starts happening, then you’ll know. We’ve just got to continue to go through this, study the players and get the one that we feel can become that player. We’ll see what happens.”

Fitzpatrick, age 38, isn’t the future. But his experience should allow Washington’s offense to continue to develop, and its to continue to lead the way.

AD

The former Harvard quarterback was drafted in the seventh round by the the Rams, then in St. Louis, in 2005. He was the last of 14 quarterbacks taken that year but is one of only three — with Smith, the No. 1 overall pick, and Aaron Rodgers, the 24th pick — still playing.

AD

After stops in Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, Houston, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. For the last two seasons he’s bounced back and forth as the team’s starter and backup because of injury and performance. In his two years in Miami, he played 24 games and went 9-11 as a starter, mentoring young quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa along the way.

“I’ll tell you, that’s the most important position on the football field really, so you’ve got to have football intelligence to play the position,” Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew said in February. “You’ve got to have the arm talent, the leadership ability is really important. One of the most important things I think is the football character. That’s all the preparation that goes into it, that’s understanding the game, that’s being mentally tough, that’s having passion for it. All of those things are required in that position. You really can’t cut any corners there. You’ve got to really be a complete football player to be successful there.”

AD

Washington still faces numerous tough decisions across the roster as free agency gets under way. Monday, on the first day of the league’s “legal tampering” period, starting cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis reached a two-year agreement with the Houston Texans, according to people familiar with the matter.