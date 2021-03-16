While Fitzpatrick starts anew with his ninth NFL team, Washington fills its largest roster hole with another 16-year veteran whose experience should bolster an offense in transition.

It’s plausible that Fitzpatrick competes for the starting job with Kyle Allen, who returns on a one-year, exclusive rights tender, and Taylor Heinicke, who re-upped on a two-year deal after impressing in the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s also plausible that Washington turns to the draft to find its long-term answer at quarterback.

In the meantime, however, Fitzpatrick provides a bridge for a team in the midst of a rebuild. Washington released Alex Smith after he returned from injury to lead the team back to the playoffs, and earlier made a play for Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit Lions quarterback who was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

The plan was clear: Washington sought an upgrade at quarterback, be it a long-term solution or a short-term improvement.

“Do you want to be able to say this is our franchise quarterback? Well, yeah, you would love to,” Coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month. “But you don’t know that until the quarterback starts playing, or quarterbacks. Once that starts happening, then you’ll know. We’ve just got to continue to go through this, study the players and get the one that we feel can become that player. We’ll see what happens.”

Fitzpatrick, at 38, isn’t the future. But his experience should allow Washington’s young offense to continue to develop while its defense continues to lead the way.

The Harvard graduate was the last of 14 quarterbacks drafted in 2005, taken at No. 250 overall by the Rams. He’s one of only three still playing in the league, along with Smith, No. 1 overall pick that year, and Aaron Rodgers, the 24th selection that year.

After stops in Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, Houston, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick signed with the Miami in 2019. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick played 24 games and went 9-11 as a starter while mentoring young quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa. He was named the team’s most valuable player in 2019 and twice won its Don Shula Leadership Award.

“I’ll tell you, that’s the most important position on the football field really, so you’ve got to have football intelligence to play the position,” Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew said in February. “You’ve got to have the arm talent, the leadership ability is really important. One of the most important things I think is the football character. That’s all the preparation that goes into it, that’s understanding the game, that’s being mentally tough, that’s having passion for it. All of those things are required in that position. You really can’t cut any corners there. You’ve got to really be a complete football player to be successful there.”

Washington faced numerous roster decisions ahead of free agency, and its offseason to-do list only grew on Monday. According to people with knowledge of the transactions, starting cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis reached a two-year agreement with the Houston Texans, creating more vacancies than solutions.

Washington will, however, re-sign kicker Dustin Hopkins to a one-year deal and still has close to $38 million in salary cap space, according to Overthecap.com.