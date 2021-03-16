The move, while a necessity, is also a rarity for a regime that has typically allocated few cap dollars to cornerback; when Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney led Carolina, the Panthers typically ranked among the bottom third of NFL teams in cornerback spending.

But in Washington, the defense leads as the offense remains in transition, and shoring up a secondary that often leaked big plays was a priority.

Jackson, the No. 24 pick in 2016 by the Bengals, was widely regarded as among the top cornerbacks on the open market this year and, like Darby, cashed in at the right time. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, Jackson missed only five games over the past four years in Cincinnati.

While his numbers pale in comparison with other top cornerbacks — only three career interceptions, opponent passer ratings above 86 in three of the four seasons he has played and the third-most pass-interference penalties (five) last season — he has rare speed and gave Washington plenty to ponder in the Bengals’ loss at FedEx Field in Week 11 last year. Jackson, who ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, had two pass breakups while covering speedy Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin for much of the game.

Washington’s secondary was overhauled last offseason and underwent numerous changes during the season because of injury and performance issues. Kendall Fuller, the team’s top free agent acquisition in 2020, paired with Darby to form a consistent cornerback tandem at a reasonable rate; Darby was on a one-year deal, and Fuller’s contract includes an average payout of $10 million per year.

With safety Landon Collins, Washington invested heavily in a veteran secondary to pair with its young — and talented — defensive line.

