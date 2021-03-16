The move, while a necessity to fill a void at corner, is also a rarity for a regime that has typically allocated few cap dollars to the position. When Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney led Carolina, the Panthers typically ranked near the bottom in spending at cornerback.

But in Washington, the defense leads as the offense remains in transition, and shoring up a secondary that often leaked big plays was a priority.

Jackson, the No. 24 pick in 2016 by the Cincinnati Bengals, was widely regarded as among the top cornerbacks on the open market this year and, like Darby, cashed in at the right time. The market was thin and demand high.

After spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, Jackson missed only five games over the past four years in Cincinnati. But as part of a defense that has ranked in the NFL’s bottom third in total yards as well as passing yards per play in each of the past three years, Jackson’s resume belies his potential.

He has only three career interceptions; has allowed opponent passer ratings above 86 in three of the past four seasons, according to Pro Football Focus; and last year tied for the third-most pass-interference penalties (five).

Yet he has rare speed (a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine) and gave Washington plenty to ponder in the Bengals’ loss at FedEx Field in Week 11 last year. Jackson had two pass breakups while covering Washington’s top wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, for much of the game. One of those breakups was on a deep ball along the left sideline, where Jackson stayed in lockstep with McLaurin before tipping the ball out of the receiver’s grasp.

Washington’s defense under coordinator Jack Del Rio relies on a mix of zone and man coverage and emphasizes versatility, especially among its defensive backs.

“Whoever we have, we’re going to put a plan together to utilize the talents we have with the front, with the linebackers, with the DBs and how it all works together," Del Rio said late last season. "We may load up the D-line one week and say, ‘We need more from you this week.’ We may load up the DBs on another week and say, ‘We need more from you here.’ We kind of mix it and put a plan together for each opponent. Over the course of the year, you see different things in different ways that we deploy guys and different coverages that we want to play and different fronts. That’s just kind of how we put it all together.”

But it struggled to find consistency on the back end partly because of personnel changes. Washington’s secondary was overhauled last year and underwent numerous changes during the season because of injury and performance issues.

Kendall Fuller, the team’s top free agent acquisition in 2020, paired with Darby to form a fairly inexpensive cornerback tandem. Darby played on a one-year “prove-it” deal after suffering a string of injuries earlier in his career and recently reaped the benefits with a $30 million contract from the Broncos.

But with Fuller’s average pay of $10 million a year and another $14 million allocated to safety Landon Collins, Washington is investing heavily in a veteran secondary to pair with its young and talented defensive line. Depending on how Jackson’s contract is structured, the team can keep the cap manageable for the secondary this year, and in 2022 will have an out in Collins’s contract should it consider moving on.

“We want to put the football team together the right way,” Rivera said. "A lot of good things happened last year. We did something that was a little unexpected, which I acknowledged. But at the same time, just because of that, I really don’t think you throw the plan away and you start reaching and doing things you don’t need to do right now. I think what you do is you continue to put the pieces of the puzzle in place, and hopefully build it the right way and put it together the way you need it to be.”

Washington opened free agency with glaring holes at premium positions, but it has so far found a veteran quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick; retained its starting right guard, Brandon Scherff (franchise tag); will re-sign its kicker Dustin Hopkins; tendered one of its top special teamers and developing wide receivers in Cam Sims; and possibly upgraded at cornerback with Jackson.

The focus for the next round of signings could shift to the pass-catchers or the linebacker corps.

Washington has been searching for another wideout to work alongside McLaurin and depth at tight end with Logan Thomas. It also needs help in the middle of the defense after losing Kevin Pierre-Louis to the Houston Texans and Thomas Davis to retirement.