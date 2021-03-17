Tucker, 35, has been a rumored trade candidate for months, chatter fueled by Houston’s decision not to offer him a contract extension and its January trade of all-star guard James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. For years, the 6-foot-5 Tucker has been known as a tough-minded, multi-positional defender who can guard power forwards and centers. His offensive game is largely limited to catch-and-shoot three-pointers, but he was a key piece for Houston in three straight playoff runs from 2018 to 2020.

This has been a nightmare campaign for Tucker, who averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Rockets, his worst production since he played spot minutes as a rookie in 2006-07. As Houston’s losses mounted following the Harden trade, Tucker remained inactive after the midseason break in anticipation of a trade.

Tucker will be a natural, floor-spacing fit in Milwaukee’s No. 4 ranked offense, occupying the corner and relying heavily on drive-and-kick passes from Giannis Antetokounmpo. His biggest impact is expected on the other end, though, where the Bucks have dropped to ninth in defensive efficiency after leading the league last season. Tucker gives Milwaukee the option of removing traditional center Brook Lopez from the court in favor of smaller and more versatile lineups in the playoffs. That look could prove especially helpful in potential matchups with the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

Augustin, who was signed in December after an attempt to acquire free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic abruptly fell through, has largely disappointed. The 33-year-old point guard averaged just 6.1 points and 3.0 assists in a backup role, and his lack of size would have made it difficult for him to contribute deep into the playoffs. Wilson, 25, struggled to earn a consistent role during his four years with Milwaukee.

The move looks like a tidy win for the Bucks, who have flown under the radar this season after crashing out in the second round of the 2020 playoffs. Milwaukee bet big on Jrue Holiday with a preseason trade, and still harbors championship aspirations with Giannis Antetokounmpo turning in another MVP-caliber season. Trading for Tucker is a signal to both Antetokounmpo, who just signed a supermax contract extension, and Holiday, who is an upcoming free agent, that the Bucks remain active in the East’s arms race. Tucker would have been a nice fit with either the Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, the East’s other top-two contenders, so landing him counts double for the Bucks.

Facing a long-term rebuild, Houston’s interest in this package centered on the draft pick exchange. The Bucks’ 2021 first-round pick will almost certainly convey, as they have the league’s sixth-best record and are highly unlikely to slide into the bottom-nine.

With both John Wall and Victor Oladipo facing injuries, Augustin will provide immediate backcourt help, although Houston will be burdened by the remainder of a 3-year, $21 million contract that was inked in December. The Rockets can take a look at Wilson down the stretch before he becomes a free agent this summer, while Kurucs hardly saw the court after arriving from the Nets in the Harden trade.