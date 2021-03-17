Before we get to which underdogs are ready to put on the glass slipper in 2021, let’s set a few ground rules on what defines a true Cinderella before the tournament has started. The school needs to be a double-digit seed, preferably one from outside the Power Five conferences (the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC). And the team must also be a threat to make the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight, not merely an upstart with a favorable first-round matchup or a lovable No. 15 seed.

Here are four teams to keep an eye on in this year’s tournament.

AD

AD

No. 11 seed Utah State (South)

Chance to make Sweet 16: 16 percent

The Aggies have a top 10 defense, per stats guru Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, and do everything you want from a scrappy underdog looking to make a name for itself in the tournament. They battle hard for defensive rebounds (opponents grab 21 percent of their misses, the fifth-lowest rate in the country) and their two big men, 7-foot center Neemias Queta and 6-foot-7 forward Justin Bean, help defend the rim, with the team allowing a meager 48 percent field goal rate around the basket.

A Sweet 16 trip would require wins over No. 6 Texas Tech and either No. 3 Arkansas or No. 14 Colgate. Only six percent of ESPN bracket participants have the Aggies going that far.

No. 13 seed North Texas (South)

AD

Chance to make Sweet 16: six percent

Depth and experience make the Mean Green a threat, at least in the early rounds. Javion Hamlet, the 2019 Conference USA Player of the Year, leads the team in points (14.9) and assists (4.5), but he is joined by three other double-digit scorers. James Reese, Thomas Bell and Zachary Simmons each chip in at least 10 points per contest, with Bell the key driver in transition. When he has the ball in his hands on the break, North Texas scores almost 60 percent of the time, which puts him in the 90th percentile in that category among all Division I players.

To make the Sweet 16, North Texas would have to get past No. 4 seed Purdue and the Villanova-Winthrop winner. Less than four percent of ESPN brackets have North Texas going that far.

AD

AD

No. 13 seed Liberty (Midwest)

Chance to make Sweet 16: five percent

The Flames play a slow-tempo offense (19.5 seconds per possession, giving them the 10th-slowest offense among Division I teams) that is focused around the three-point shot. They take nearly half of their field goal attempts (47 percent) from behind the arc and make 39 percent of them, a deadly combination that could see Liberty score in bunches.

Liberty faces No. 4 seed Oklahoma State and then either Tennessee or Oregon State. Five percent of ESPN brackets include Liberty in the Sweet 16.

No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro (East)

Chance to make Sweet 16: three percent

The Spartans struggle to score efficiently but their defense can pick up the slack. UNC Greensboro allows 95.2 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for opponent (ranking 67th in the country) and is helped by 7-foot-1 center Hayden Koval blocking 14 percent of shots faced, the second-highest rate in the nation. However, look away from Koval when you can, because all eyes should be on senior guard Isaiah Miller.

AD

AD