“That was more on myself, trying to process what was going down and kind of being frustrated,” Sprong said. “But I think I grew as a player there and got stronger mentally. Working on little parts of my game and going up, playing really well and then being told I was going to Washington and then the whole covid thing happened.

“Last year was kind of a season to forget.”

Sprong was traded to Washington in February of last year for defenseman Christian Djoos. He had a goal and an assist in eight games with the Ducks this past season and 11 goals and 16 assists in 39 games with the San Diego Gulls.

“I wanted to prove myself this year and have a bounce-back year and show everyone that I am an NHL player and that I can be an everyday player,” Sprong said. “It’s been great here and I’ve been enjoying my time. I love it here.”

Sprong, who turned 24 on Wednesday, is making the most of his limited opportunity in Washington. He was recently inserted into the lineup after Tom Wilson was suspended for seven games for boarding on March 7.

Washington is 6-0-0 since Wilson has been out and Sprong has three goals in five games. He has six goals in 18 games this season and is averaging 10:28 of ice time.

When Wilson is eligible to return to the lineup Saturday against the New York Rangers, the team will have to decide whether Sprong will slot out again — or whether they will make room for the winger.

“I think the coaches have things, areas that they want him to be more consistent in,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said when asked whether Sprong deserved a full-time role. “Obviously he’s got a shot that can score goals. This is a good opportunity for him to establish himself and hopefully he takes advantage of it while he’s in there.”

Sprong wants to prove he can be an everyday player in the NHL, but understands there is little room for him in the Capitals’ lineup. Sprong was originally thought to be Washington’s 12th forward headed into the season. But Conor Sheary, who signed with Washington in December, ultimately gained favor.

Sprong went into the NHL’s playoff bubble in Toronto this past year with the Capitals. He didn’t see any game action but was able to gain valuable practice time with teammates — and spend time with Ilya Kovalchuk, his idol growing up.

“Just talked there, nothing too crazy,” Sprong said. “Was nice just being on the ice with him.”

Sprong has slotted in at various points this season because of injuries and suspensions, but not solely for his on-ice play.

“This team is trying to win hockey games and if I am in the lineup I am going to do everything I can to help the team win,” Sprong said. “If I am out of the lineup I just have to wait for an opportunity to get put back in.”

Sprong’s powerful, heavy shot is one of the biggest selling points of his game. He worked on it at an early age, with the help of his dad, who also played hockey. Sprong’s dad was his trainer growing up and the two practiced religiously in their backyard. Sprong put on his first pair of skates when he was 3½ years old growing up in the Netherlands and went to Montreal to further his hockey career at age 7.

“Obviously a solid shot. I always tell him just shoot the puck and you never know what’s going to happen,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “I think right now he’s on a hot streak and he looks good and it’s good for us.”

But, there are some glaring areas Sprong needs to work on.

He identifies his play along the boards as one — working on making the right read, when to kick the puck back or get it out of defensive zone, winning the puck battles in the offensive zone and working to get in front of the net. The biggest thing? Improving his play in the defensive zone.

“I am an offensive guy that can put points on the board,” Sprong said. “I have pretty good size and I can use my physical game. I am a fast skater and I can make plays. I think I am definitely an offensive guy that could help win games.”