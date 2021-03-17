Here’s a closer look at some of the standouts, followed by a complete list of local players who will be dancing:

The top dog

Jakia Brown-Turner, North Carolina State women: One of just two local products playing for a No. 1 seed, Brown-Turner is the Wolfpack’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. A four-year starter at Bishop McNamara, she helped lead N.C. State to its second straight ACC tournament title.

The star in the making

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan men: As Maryland fans are well aware, the 2020 All-Met Player of the Year out of DeMatha has been a force for the Wolverines as a freshman, averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds on his way to earning Associated Press second-team all-American honors. He’ll have the opportunity to introduce himself to a national audience as a talkative and talented focal point for one of the No. 1 seeds.

The headliner

Luka Garza, Iowa men: The former Maret School standout has established himself as one of the best players in Iowa basketball history, and he even had his number retired this season. Other accolades this year include being the Big Ten player of the year and an AP first-team all-American. As the leader of a second-seeded Hawkeyes team, he will look to end his college career with one more prize: a national title.

The floor general

Ashley Owusu, Maryland women: The Paul VI product, a two-time first-team All-Met selection, has made an impact since she arrived at Maryland last year. This season, she continued to expand the role of point guard, dishing out 5.8 assists per game and providing a post presence on both ends.

Cinderella man

Qudus Wahab, Georgetown men: The big man, a three-star recruit out of Flint Hill, has given red-hot Georgetown a consistent threat down low. The 12th-seeded Hoyas enter the tournament on the back of a shocking Big East title run and will face Colorado in the first round.

The lockdown defender

Sydney Wood, Northwestern women: Wood, who was named to the Big Ten’s all-defensive team this year, is no stranger to squaring off with top-level scorers after four seasons in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference at St. John’s. In her years with the Cadets, the program earned five championships (between conference and state). The Wildcats, a No. 7 seed, will face Central Florida on Monday.

Other local players in the men’s bracket

Morehead State junior LJ Bryan (St. John’s)

Drexel senior James Butler (Lake Braddock)

Maryland junior Jade Brahmbhatt (Bethesda-Chevy Chase)

Georgetown senior Donald Carey (Douglass)

Florida junior Anthony Duruji (St. Andrew’s)

North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris (Paul VI)

Maryland senior Reese Mona (St. John’s)

Alabama freshman Darius Miles (Theodore Roosevelt)

Villanova sophomore Justin Moore (DeMatha)

Virginia sophomore Casey Morsell (St. John’s)

Syracuse freshman Woody Newton (McKinley Tech)

Mount St. Mary’s junior Mezie Offurum (Georgetown Prep)

Mount St. Mary’s junior Nana Opoku (Potomac, Va.)

Villanova junior Brandon Slater (Paul VI)

Michigan freshman Terrance Williams II (Gonzaga)

Virginia Tech sophomore Grant Yates (Battlefield)

Other local players in the women’s bracket

Stony Brook freshman Randi Baldwin (Elizabeth Seton)

Georgia sophomore Chloe Chapman (Good Counsel)

Lehigh senior Mary Clougherty (Chantilly)

Maryland sophomore Mimi Collins (Paul VI)

Stony Brook freshman Kelis Corley (St. John’s)

Drexel freshman Elizabeth Dufrane (McLean)

Texas junior Lauren Ebo (Riverdale Baptist)

Stony Brook junior Courtney Furr (Howard)

Rutgers junior Stephanie Guihon (Largo)

Michigan State sophomore Jayla James (Riverdale Baptist)

Mount St. Mary’s senior Rebecca Lee (Old Mill)

Drexel senior Mariah Leonard (Broad Run)

Rutgers freshman Liz Martino (Riverdale Baptist)

Northwestern senior Lindsey Pulliam (Good Counsel)

South Carolina freshman Eniya Russell (Pallotti)

Virginia Tech senior Aisha Sheppard (St. John’s)

BYU freshman Megan Stevenson (Loudoun Valley)

Mount St. Mary’s freshman Jessica Tomasetti (Good Counsel)

North Carolina sophomore Malu Tshitenge (St. John’s)

Drexel freshman Jasmine Valentine (St. Mary’s Ryken)

Syracuse sophomore Taleah Washington (Rock Creek Christian)