Dick Hoyt died Wednesday at age 80, leaving organizers of the Boston Marathon and many others “tremendously saddened.”

“Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots Day for more than three decades,” the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), which runs the event, said in a statement. “He was not only a fan favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston.”

The Hoyts didn’t just run marathons and shorter events such as half marathons, 20 milers and 5K races. Dick also pushed, pulled and pedaled his son through 257 triathlons, according to their Team Hoyt website. They participated in events around the country, even biking and running across the United States in 1992, taking 45 days to cover over 3,700 miles. That year also saw them post a personal-best time of 2:40:47 at the Marine Corps Marathon, per the website, which would represent a remarkable accomplishment for almost anyone running singly.

It was with the Boston Marathon, though, that the Massachusetts natives were most closely associated and where they drew the most adoration. Remembrances online included a number of claims that over the years, only the race leaders drew the kind of cheering that regularly greeted the Hoyts.

“Long before you saw them, you heard the crowd reacting to them when they came along,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk told Runner’s World. “It was a roar unlike any other. A roar that would come across the landscape. There was something different about it.”

“Dick epitomized what it means to be Boston Strong and inspired so many along the way,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, said in a statement. “Boston will always miss you. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Rick Hoyt, now 59, was born a paraplegic with cerebral palsy. He was unable to speak but his parents were able to arrange a way for him to communicate electronically. According to the Hoyts’ official bio, Dick was a non-runner in 1977 when he agreed to help his son participate in a five-mile charity event to benefit a paralyzed lacrosse player.

After Rick told him, “Dad, when I’m running, it feels like I’m not handicapped,” Dick Hoyt decided that they would do a lot more of it. They ran the Boston Marathon for the first time in 1980.

After their statue was erected in 2013, Dick Hoyt said, “It’s an unbelievable feeling. To have a statue, like Ted Williams, Larry Bird and Bobby Orr — who would have ever thought this could happen? To us, this is like winning the Super Bowl, the World Series or the Stanley Cup.

“When Rick was born, they said he’d be nothing but a vegetable. Now he’s a bronze statue. It can’t get any better than that.”

That year was supposed to mark the final Boston Marathon for the Hoyts as a team, but a deadly bombing near the finish line stopped them at Mile 25, Dick Hoyt said in 2014, when they returned to complete some unfinished business.

At a 2013 memorial service for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, then-president Barack Obama cited the example of the Hoyts in declaring, “We can’t let something like this stop us. This doesn’t stop us.”

Dick Hoyt is also survived by two other sons, Russ and Rob Hoyt. Russ told the Associated Press Wednesday that his father “had an ongoing heart condition that he had been struggling with for years, and it just got the better of him.”

Of his brother Rick, Russ Hoyt said, “He’s sad, as we all are, but he’s okay. You could see it in him, it was like someone hit him.”

Starting in 2015, Rick Hoyt was pushed in the marathon by Bryan Lyons, a dentist who died unexpectedly last year. Rick Hoyt missed the 2019 Boston Marathon with an illness, and last year’s installment was turned into a virtual-only event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hoyts were inducted last year into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame and were given the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2013 ESPYs.

“Ricky is my inspiration,” Dick told the audience at the ESPYs, after they were introduced by actor and noted Boston-area native Ben Affleck. “He has taught me a great many things over the years, and every day I consider myself lucky to be his father and teammate.”

Russ Hoyt said Wednesday to Boston’s WBZ-TV, “My father would say all the time: ‘Rick’s the heart and I’m the body.’ And it was just true.

“He did what he did because Rick inspired him to do it. To be able to say that your dad is your hero — he is.”