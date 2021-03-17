However, they would make a terrible choice for your bracket.

All 17 experts (aside from yours truly) audited by The Post’s Matt Bonesteel picked Gonzaga to at least get to the Final Four, and 10 out of 11 national writers picked the Bulldogs to win the title. As of Wednesday morning, 36 percent of participants in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge — which had 17.2 million entrants in 2019 — are choosing Gonzaga as this year’s national champion. That makes Gonzaga easily the most popular national title pick, with more than double the support of fellow No. 1 seeds Illinois (15 percent), Baylor (10 percent) or Michigan (eight percent). No. 2 seeds Iowa and Ohio State, both with four percent support, are the next most popular picks to win it all.

What it all means: If Gonzaga does get over the hump, you’re still likely competing with about a third of the entrants in your pools to have the best complement of picks. Plus, the 36 percent of ESPN participants forecasting a title for the Bulldogs is higher than analytical models would place Gonzaga’s chances. According to the data and methodology that fuels our “Perfect Bracket,” Gonzaga has a 32 percent chance to win it all. Even that is bullish compared to the forecasts at FiveThirtyEight (27 percent) and Massey (18 percent). The oddsmakers at various sports books have Gonzaga as the favorite, with odds ranging from 2-1 to 5-2, which imply a chance between 29 and 33 percent.

In other words, at best you are getting something like fair value by tying your success to Gonzaga’s. At worst, you are undercutting your chances at a big payday by following the crowd.

The Perfect Bracket gives Gonzaga a 67 percent chance of reaching the Final Four (67 percent of ESPN participants make that choice) and a 47 percent chance at reaching the title game (53 percent of ESPN participants make that choice). Again, FiveThirtyEight and Massey are considerably less optimistic about Gonzaga’s chances.

In fact, there are sure to be so many brackets picking Gonzaga to win it all that you could go with almost any of the other top 12 teams and come out ahead. (Over the past eight years, every national champion except Connecticut, a No. 7 seed in 2014, was a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed.) The only highly seeded team I would avoid is No. 1 Michigan. The loss of senior Isaiah Livers is significant and puts the Wolverines’ title chances closer to those of No. 3 Texas than No. 1 Baylor.

This chart shows our odds of the top 12 teams winning the national championship, along with the percentage of ESPN brackets picking them to win. Our similar chart in 2019 showed that Virginia was significantly undervalued by the public; the Cavaliers, of course, won the national championship. And see our beginner’s guide for more bracket advice.