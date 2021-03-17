Washington signed Miller off Chicago’s practice squad last December as insurance while starter Antonio Gibson dealt with a turf toe, and with this signing, it appears to keep him in the same role.

In Sharpe, Washington has a player defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio once described as talented but inconsistent. The 25-year-old is already somewhat of a journeyman — Washington is his third team in five years — but Del Rio thought he was talented and drafted him in the fourth round when he coached the Raiders in 2017. Del Rio has watched him play for longer: Sharpe blocked for Del Rio’s son Luke when he was the quarterback at the University of Florida.

Shortly after the trade, Del Rio was asked what he thought Sharpe could bring to the team.

“That’s going to be up to David,” Del Rio said, adding, “The Good Lord gave him plenty of traits that you look for in an offensive lineman. So, he’s bounced a little in his short time in the league. If he wants to stick, then the urgency and the application consistently of the things he’s capable of doing has to occur. … At some point — and he knows this — at some point, you run out of those opportunities if you don’t take advantage of them. I suspect he’ll come in here and give us everything he has.”

Last year, Sharpe started twice at right tackle, as the regular starter at that spot, Morgan Moses, shifted to the left side. Sharpe appeared to hold up fine during his 172 snaps; he was flagged for two penalties, though neither were holding or a false start. He now seems to be the fourth or fifth tackle on the roster behind Moses, left tackle Geron Christian, swing tackle Cornelius Lucas and maybe Saahdiq Charles, last year’s fourth-round pick whose only game action came at left guard.

Miller, 29, is in somewhat of a logjam. The team’s feature back this season figures to be Gibson, last year’s third-round pick, and the complement is J.D. McKissic, who rushed 85 times and caught 80 passes last season. The coaching staff also often speaks highly of Peyton Barber, a bruiser mostly used in short-yardage situations. The team also has Javon Leake and Jonathan Williams signed to reserve/future contracts and Bryce Love possibly returning from injured reserve.

Miller never appeared in a game for Washington last season, but he is a former standout back for Miami and Houston with two 1,000-yard seasons in his past and an ability to catch out of the backfield. He was a Pro Bowler for Houston in 2018, but he tore his ACL the next preseason and still hasn’t regained his footing in the league.