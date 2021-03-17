Instead of talking yourself into the idea that Morehead State will shock the world or that UNC Greensboro will go further than UNC, join The Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg, Mike Hume, Matt Bonesteel and Tramel Raggs as they lend their expertise to your pursuit of perfection. They’ll be taking your questions from 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17.
Ask them about best bets, Cinderellas, underdogs to avoid and everything else about how this unprecedented version of the tournament will play out.