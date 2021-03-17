The trade comes a week after the NBA fined Leonard $50,000 and suspended him from team facilities and activities for one week after he used an anti-Semitic slur while live-streaming a video game on the platform Twitch.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Leonard amassed around 69,300 followers on Twitch, using it to connect with fans as he played games like “Red Dead Redemption 2″ and “Call of Duty: Warzone.” A video surfaced last week showing him using the slur while playing the latter.

AD

In response, several gaming companies cut ties with Leonard, his Twitch account was suspended and he apologized on social media.

AD

“I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday,” he wrote. “While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”

The Heat said Leonard would be “away from the team indefinitely” as it cooperated with the league’s investigation. He was fined and suspended from team activities on Thursday, having not played a game since he suffered a shoulder strain against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 9. He underwent surgery later that month, ending his season after three games played.

AD

“The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise,” the Heat said. “To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat and NBA communities.”

AD

Leonard was a likely trade chip before using the slur because of the nature of his contract and his injury status. The Thunder, which have a team option on Leonard for next year, could buy out his contract or trade him again before the March 25 deadline. In Ariza, the Heat acquires a Miami native who hasn’t played a game this season.