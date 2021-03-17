While teams settle into a hermetic routine, fans are hard at work on their brackets. We’re here to help with the latest news and bracket analysis.
Who the experts are picking to reach the Final Four
Now that the NCAA tournament bracket is out, the nation’s college basketball experts are weighing in with their Final Four and national championship picks. There seems to be strong consensus that Gonzaga and Illinois are the teams most likely to be playing for the title April 5. Here are the Final Four picks for several notable reporters.
A beginner’s guide to filling out the 2021 bracket
After the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled, March Madness has finally returned — although it’s not exactly the same. This year’s event will be held entirely in and around Indianapolis; there are 37 at-large selections (one more than normal) and 31 automatic qualifiers (one fewer than normal); the “First Four” has moved from Dayton and is limited to one day, Thursday; and round-of-64 play will be held on Friday and Saturday instead of the typical Thursday and Friday.
Those changes might impact how you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket (or brackets), but don’t worry too much; we have you covered. Here are 12 simple tips to help you construct a strong NCAA tournament bracket, no matter how much basketball you’ve watched this season or how different this year’s Madness feels.
Why the first round will start Friday and not Thursday
Because of testing protocols tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has adjusted March Madness to compensate for safety measures. First-round games will take place Friday and Saturday rather than Thursday and Friday.
The four play-in games to determine the 64-team field also were moved to Thursday from their usual slot on the Tuesday and Wednesday following Selection Sunday. That gave the NCAA more time in which to replace any qualifying teams that do not meet the testing protocols. Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern time was the deadline for replacing teams, and none were called upon.
Typically, the four play-in games take place in Dayton, Ohio, but, like the entire tournament, they’ll have moved to Indiana.
The second round, like the first, will start a day later. Round-of-32 games will be played Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22. The Sweet 16 moves from its typical Thursday-Friday setup to the following weekend: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. The Elite Eight moves to Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30.
The pivot to the Final Four will follow with its usual Saturday-Monday setup on April 3 and April 5.