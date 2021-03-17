The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury which left Bradley paralyzed and in need of neck fusion surgery, which he has spent the last eight weeks rehabilitating from in a hospital. Bradley is “in good spirits,” per the release, and plans to help bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

AD

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said.

Bradley, 48, was a multisport athlete before he was drafted by the 76ers with the second pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

AD

He ran the 400- and 800-meter dashes, played quarterback and wide receiver, and batted .407 as a pitcher and first baseman as he sprouted to 7-foot-5 in high school. Bradley led the nation in blocks as a freshman at Brigham Young University during the 1990-91 season. He left BYU for a two-year Mormon Church mission to Australia later that year and relinquished his final three years of eligibility, declaring for the draft when he returned in 1993.

AD

Bradley averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks through 12 NBA seasons, leading the league in blocks in 1997; the same year a nine-player trade sent him from New Jersey to Dallas, where he spent most of his career.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life,” general manager Donnie Nelson said in the news release.

AD

Bradley, who turns 49 next week, made a cameo in the 1996 film “Space Jam.” He also mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Utah House of Representatives, running as a Republican and losing to the Democratic incumbent in 2010.

AD