Starting Thursday in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Americans will take another crack at it, competing in an eight-nation Concacaf tournament that sends two teams to Japan.

AD

To qualify, they will need to finish first or second in a group that also includes Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Then they’ll have to win a March 28 semifinal against a team from a group featuring Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.

AD

In 2012, they failed to get out of the group. Four years later, they lost a semifinal to Honduras.

“It’s important for U.S. soccer to continue to lay down markers that we are a dominant team in the region,” U.S. Coach Jason Kreis said. “I do believe this is an important moment for us to continue on that path, to continue to change people’s opinions about our national team programs.”

Olympic soccer, at least for the men, pales in comparison to the World Cup. FIFA, the sport’s global governing body and World Cup proprietor, made sure of it by setting an age restriction in 1992.

AD

Women’s teams have no such restrictions, and so this summer, the United States will send a senior squad that has won four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals since 1991.

“It’s, for sure, on our minds,” U.S. defender Justen Glad said of past failures. “We all know we can, and we should, qualify. We have the quality to, and anything less than qualification is obviously a huge disappointment.”

AD

If their best under-23 players were available, the Americans would likely cruise through the qualifying process and maybe compete for a medal in Tokyo. After all, most of the top players on the senior squad meet the age criteria, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (22), Juventus’s Weston McKennie (22) and FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest (20).

AD

But because nothing in soccer has simple answers, they will not participate in the qualifying tournament and probably miss the Olympics. That’s because FIFA does not set aside official dates for under-23 competitions as it does for senior matches.

Consequently, pro clubs have the right to decline call-up requests for both the qualifiers and summer tournament. And many do.

MLS teams are more accommodating than European counterparts because Olympic success reflects well on U.S. soccer and because, at least during the qualifying tournament, MLS is in preseason.

AD

Still, Atlanta United, which is preparing for international competition amid pandemic protocols before MLS’s opening weekend in April, did not release three players.

AD

Kreis’s 20-man roster features only four non-MLS players: midfielders Johnny Cardoso (from Brazil’s Internacional), Ulysses Llanez (Dutch club Heerenveen) and Sebastian Saucedo (Mexico’s Pumas); and forward Sebastian Soto (Norwich City in England).

Had the tournament taken place as scheduled last spring, Kreis probably would have had two of his most talented midfielders, Brenden Aaronson and Richy Ledezma. Since then, though, Aaronson moved from the Philadelphia Union to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg (which, of course, didn’t release him) and Ledezma tore an ACL playing for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The delay, though, also was beneficial. Some players gained experience with the senior national team, with Soto, Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids) and Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) scoring in friendlies.

AD

AD

The most important group match is Thursday’s against Costa Rica. A U.S. defeat would probably require a victory next Wednesday against Mexico, the tournament favorite. In between, the Americans will be favored against the Dominican Republic.

Typically, the Americans and Mexicans are placed in opposite groups, creating the angst of having to possibly face one another in a consequential semifinal. This time, that can’t happen.

Nonetheless, recent history suggests a harrowing 11 days await the United States.

“We’ve seen what can happen if you’re not 100 percent focused and not 100 percent prepared,” said Glad, one of three Real Salt Lake players on the U.S. squad. “We don’t want to repeat those same mistakes.”