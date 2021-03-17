Rejoining their clubs from the United Kingdom would have required them to quarantine for an extended period and miss late-season league matches.

In all likelihood, German-based John Brooks, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent and Chris Richards, as well as Reggie Cannon (Portugal) and Tim Weah (France), will start against Jamaica before departing camp.

“We all know what times we’re living in and some of the challenges we’re dealing with,” Berhalter said. “This is just part and parcel for what you have to deal with in both international soccer and covid times.”

Berhalter selected 26 players, all but three of whom are employed by European clubs. Travel and health guidelines vary by jurisdiction, and most of the squad does not face extended quarantines when they rejoin their clubs.

The restrictions, though, affected Berhalter’s roster choices. German-based forward Matthew Hoppe, for instance, wouldn’t have been available for the Northern Ireland game, and given his inexperience with the national team, he wasn’t going to play in the first match, Berhalter said. So he was left off.

The UK situation also applied to other candidates, such as veteran defender DeAndre Yedlin (Turkey) and Swiss-based forward Theoson Siebatcheu, a multinational who said this week he would prefer to play for the United States.

“This was a juggling act,” Berhalter said, “and I wouldn’t read into the guys that weren’t on the roster because of the extenuating circumstances.”

The absence of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was because of a minor injury, not pandemic issues. He was the most notable player left off a squad loaded with young talent. Fourteen players have appeared in eight or fewer senior matches.

The roster includes Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest and Manchester City’s Zack Steffen. It also features Valencia’s Yunus Musah, 18, who this week chose the U.S. program over Ghana, Italy and England.

Three players were summoned from MLS preseason training camps: New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Paul Arriola, a D.C. United winger on loan to Swansea City in the English second division, was not available because of injury. Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, a former University of Virginia star who has made a major impact on loan at English second-tier Barnsley, was called up.

Berhalter is building toward the Concacaf Nations League finals in early June. The Americans will face Honduras in the semifinals and Mexico or Costa Rica on the last day. He’ll then turn attention to the Concacaf Gold Cup in July and the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September.

“We see this as another great opportunity to get the team together, build the team spirit on and off the field in preparation for what’s going to be a busy year,” Berhalter said. “In trying to come up with the roster, there are a number of difficult decisions. … We’ll deal with it and continue the development.”

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids) Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton).

Forwards: Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Lille).